DoorDash driver shot during delivery in Cordova

By Bria Jones, Destinee Hannah
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A delivery woman and her son are shaken after a man opened fire on their car at an apartment complex near a shopping center in Cordova Thursday night.

According to the police report, the woman was reportedly a DoorDash delivery worker delivering to an address on the 1800 block of South Dexter Chase Circle. While she arrived to the address, she received an alert that the customer changed the delivery address to the 1800 block of West Fletcher Run Circle.

Police said when the woman arrived to the South Dexter Chase Circle address, she saw a man flagging her down on the second floor of the balcony. She reportedly asked the man if he was the customer who ordered the meal, but the man did not respond.

MPD said when she asked him again while getting out of her car, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and began firing shots at her. The victim drove to the 8100 block of Dexter Road for safety.

Police also said the woman did not know she was struck by a bullet until she began feeling pain. Her son, who was with the victim during the shooting, then noticed that she had a bullet wound in her left side.

Officers arrived on the scene at the 8100 block of Dexter Road after the victim’s son flagged police down. He told officers he was not injured but was in the vehicle during the shooting. Officers found five bullet holes in the victim’s car.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to police, her latest condition is listed as stable.

Antonio Chambers who works at a barbershop in the nearby shopping plaza said he saw officers surrounding the victim’s car but didn’t know what was going on until he got home.

“A woman trying to provide for her family to get gunned down by somebody just senseless… just senseless don’t make no sense,” he said.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 35

GB12
7h ago

I wouldn't deliver anything in Memphis, I wouldn't work with the public in Memphis, but it doesn't matter, I wouldn't live anywhere near Memphis.

WREG

