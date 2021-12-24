ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas forecast

WBAY Green Bay
 1 day ago

nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain Continues to Wreak Havoc on Christmas Forecast

Hoping you’re enjoying a peaceful Christmas Day with this wild freezing rain that’s affected much of New England today. We’ll continue watching the freezing rain through tonight in Vermont, New Hampshire, north of Route 2 in Massachusetts and areas of southwest Maine. With a glaze in the southern states, our total ice accretions can add up to a half inch in some of the most affected spots in New Hampshire. Routes 202, 3, 4 and Interstates 93, 89, 393 and 293 will continue with freezing rain which will require treatment all through tonight.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain Continues to Wreak Havoc on Christmas Forecast

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#First Alert#Pets
WOWT

Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for Christmas Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christmas Day is starting on a chilly note, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s under clear skies. Plentiful sunshine will warm highs into the upper 40s near 50° this afternoon in the Metro; highs in the lower 50s likely for areas to the west and southwest. Winds will shift from the north to the SSW throughout the day, sustained 5-12 mph.
OMAHA, NE
WECT

First Alert Forecast: our Christmas present to you...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Merry Christmas to you! A beautiful day in the 70s turns into a comfortable night in the 60s for your outdoor festivities. Sun and light winds will combine to create a seasonably warm Sunday in the low to mid-70s! As you could expect from stepping outside today, another December warming trend is underway: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Record-challenging temperatures make a return.
WILMINGTON, NC

