Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared from protocols

By HoopsHype
 1 day ago
Zach Lowe: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he’s expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me.

Source: Twitter @ZachLowe_NBA

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he’s expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me. – 1:05 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 14.96

2. Stephen Curry: 14.52

3. Kevin Durant: 14.09

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.79

5. Trae Young: 13.16

6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.73

7. Jarrett Allen: 12.37

8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/44KezXcz9h11:50 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic last night:

✅ 29 PTS

✅ 21 REB

✅ 5 AST

It’s the fourth time Jokic has tallied at least 25p/20r/5a, one more such game than all @Denver Nuggets combined since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.

The only active player with more such games is Giannis Antetokounmpo (5). pic.twitter.com/12GkjhcGw510:21 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

No Luka. No Giannis. But it doesn’t mean no fun as Mavs host MIL. Mavs have won 3 of last 4 vs MIL and have won 16 of last 20 at AAC vs MIL. 3ptrs will be flying as MIL 4th & Mavs 5th in 3 pt att. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas2:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Mavericks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, and Bobby Portis are OUT (health and safety protocols).

Sandro Mamukelashvili is OUT (non-COVID illness).

Brook Lopez is OUT (back surgery). – 2:36 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 14.93

2. Stephen Curry: 14.46

3. Kevin Durant: 14.21

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.93

5. Trae Young: 13.29

6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.54

7. Jarrett Allen: 12.5

8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.16 pic.twitter.com/8JoK4npEV111:30 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jrue Holiday last 3 games, all without Giannis:

30.0 PPG

9.7 APG

56.3 FG% pic.twitter.com/jdzj248N7c10:35 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Thanasis Antetokounmpo was not happy about that one. He’s felt he’s had a couple bad calls go against him tonight.

He appeared to be backing away and trying to avoid contact on purpose. Got whistled for his sixth foul anyways. – 10:27 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

In four minutes of action, Thanasis Antetokounmpo has picked up four fouls tonight. – 9:01 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

I love Milwaukee, but wait ’til you see NIKELAND on @roblox! It’s cold here too, but the floor is lava and there’s a hot cocoa jacuzzi! I’m giving away free gifts. Come find me!

https://t.co/qes8OcqO8o pic.twitter.com/yGVz8LCltP3:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

As of now, no new #Bucks have entered the health and safety protocol but Wesley Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo or Bobby Portis have not come out of it. – 2:13 PM

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics announce Bruno Fernando, CJ Miles, Enes Freedom and Justin Jackson have all entered the health and safety protocols since Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 24, 2021

Marc Stein: The Celtics just issued a five-tweet injury report for their Christmas Day game at Milwaukee. Among the key updates: Al Horford (health and safety protocols) and Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) are now questionable. More from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 24, 2021

Tim Reynolds: Donte DiVincenzo (protocols) upgraded to questionable for tomorrow meaning he may finally make his season debut, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (as first reported by ESPN) and Bobby Portis are both no longer listed on the protocols list. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / December 24, 2021

ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes big step toward Christmas return vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. This doesn’t necessarily mean The Greek Freak will play on Christmas, though, as the report states he will get on the court Friday and then determine if he’ll play.
CBS Boston

Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom entered protocol on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Freedom now joins Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams in protocol. With Freedom landing in protocol, the Celtics find themselves extremely shorthanded in the front court. Boston has signed forward Justin Jackson and guards C.J. Miles and Joe Johnson to fill out the roster following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Another signing could be in the cards ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Day showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Freedom has seen an uptick in action since Boston placed Horford and Williams in protocol. He got the start and played a season-high 40 minutes in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while playing minimal defense on Philly big man Joel Embiid. Freedom played 12 minutes during Wednesday night’s win over the Cavaliers in Boston, scoring four points and pulling down five rebounds.
NESN

NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Play Christmas Day Vs. Celtics

The door now is open for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play Saturday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics in a Christmas Day clash at Fiserv Forum. Antetokounmpo cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, ESPN reported Friday, citing sources. The two-time MVP had been in the protocols and unable to work out since Dec. 14.
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Giannis Clears COVID Protocols; Will Decide If He Plays for Bucks vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has reportedly cleared the NBA's health and safety protocol and will test himself before deciding whether to play in the team's Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics. Zach Lowe of ESPN reported Antetokounmpo is set to return to the floor Friday to test himself...
