Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared from protocols

Zach Lowe: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he’s expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me.

Source: Twitter @ZachLowe_NBA

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 14.96

2. Stephen Curry: 14.52

3. Kevin Durant: 14.09

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.79

5. Trae Young: 13.16

6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.73

7. Jarrett Allen: 12.37

8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/44KezXcz9h – 11:50 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic last night:

✅ 29 PTS

✅ 21 REB

✅ 5 AST

It’s the fourth time Jokic has tallied at least 25p/20r/5a, one more such game than all @Denver Nuggets combined since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.

The only active player with more such games is Giannis Antetokounmpo (5). pic.twitter.com/12GkjhcGw5 – 10:21 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

No Luka. No Giannis. But it doesn’t mean no fun as Mavs host MIL. Mavs have won 3 of last 4 vs MIL and have won 16 of last 20 at AAC vs MIL. 3ptrs will be flying as MIL 4th & Mavs 5th in 3 pt att. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 2:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Mavericks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, and Bobby Portis are OUT (health and safety protocols).

Sandro Mamukelashvili is OUT (non-COVID illness).

Brook Lopez is OUT (back surgery). – 2:36 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

StatMuse @statmuse

Jrue Holiday last 3 games, all without Giannis:

30.0 PPG

9.7 APG

56.3 FG% pic.twitter.com/jdzj248N7c – 10:35 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Thanasis Antetokounmpo was not happy about that one. He’s felt he’s had a couple bad calls go against him tonight.

He appeared to be backing away and trying to avoid contact on purpose. Got whistled for his sixth foul anyways. – 10:27 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

In four minutes of action, Thanasis Antetokounmpo has picked up four fouls tonight. – 9:01 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

I love Milwaukee, but wait ’til you see NIKELAND on @roblox! It’s cold here too, but the floor is lava and there’s a hot cocoa jacuzzi! I’m giving away free gifts. Come find me!

https://t.co/qes8OcqO8o pic.twitter.com/yGVz8LCltP – 3:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

As of now, no new #Bucks have entered the health and safety protocol but Wesley Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo or Bobby Portis have not come out of it. – 2:13 PM

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics announce Bruno Fernando, CJ Miles, Enes Freedom and Justin Jackson have all entered the health and safety protocols since Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 24, 2021

Marc Stein: The Celtics just issued a five-tweet injury report for their Christmas Day game at Milwaukee. Among the key updates: Al Horford (health and safety protocols) and Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) are now questionable. More from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 24, 2021

Tim Reynolds: Donte DiVincenzo (protocols) upgraded to questionable for tomorrow meaning he may finally make his season debut, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (as first reported by ESPN) and Bobby Portis are both no longer listed on the protocols list. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / December 24, 2021