New-home sales soar 12.4% in November

By John Yellig
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of new homes surged in November by 12.4% compared to October’s revised number, hitting a seasonally adjusted, annual rate of 744,000, while the median sales price hit a new high of $416,900, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported. On...

