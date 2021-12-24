ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo clears NBA protocols; status for Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks undetermined, sources say

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 1 day ago

Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols and could play Christmas Day against the Boston...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes big step toward Christmas return vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. This doesn’t necessarily mean The Greek Freak will play on Christmas, though, as the report states he will get on the court Friday and then determine if he’ll play.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NESN

NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Play Christmas Day Vs. Celtics

The door now is open for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play Saturday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics in a Christmas Day clash at Fiserv Forum. Antetokounmpo cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, ESPN reported Friday, citing sources. The two-time MVP had been in the protocols and unable to work out since Dec. 14.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Abc
Chippewa Herald

Giannis Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks rally late to edge Celtics

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo said he tried to set low expectations for himself when he returned to action Saturday for the first time since entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 12. So much for that. In front of a national television audience on Christmas Day,...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Boston: Bucks Battle Back; Drop Coal in Celtics Stocking

The Milwaukee Bucks rarely led on this Christmas afternoon, but they found a way to beat back the Boston Celtics behind a late fourth quarter run, 117-113. Milwaukee looked sluggish from tip, with Boston taking full advantage firing nearly 60% in the first period alone to go up 35-22. Unfortunately, the Celtics hot shooting (48.8%; 10-23 from deep) continued to press the Bucks as they went down 62-47 at halftime. Between 5-17 from three, and the Celtics notching 14 points off Milwaukee’s seven turnovers, Bud’s team had some ground to make up. Thankfully, they delivered us all a gift with a dynamite third period, scoring 43 points to trail just 90-94 heading into the fourth. After Jabari Parker pushed the Celtics ahead by 11, the Bucks fought back with a thunderous display down low by Giannis Antetokounmpo that brought Milwaukee ahead for a Xmas day miracle.
NBA
ESPN

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo deliver extra Christmas presents for fans

If you are a fan of Wisconsin sports, specifically the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks, you got two extra gifts on Christmas Day. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks erased a 19-point deficit against the Boston Celtics and won their 22nd game of the season 117-113. The Bucks' comeback win was the largest on Christmas Day over the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
NBA
theScore

Giannis starts vs. Celtics after clearing protocols

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo started on Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics after clearing the NBA's health and safety protocols. Antetokounmpo was expected to be available for Milwaukee's game following a "strong" workout Friday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 2021 Finals MVP first entered protocols Dec. 14. He's...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NBA Christmas: Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from COVID, leads Bucks to 19-point comeback win over Celtics

MILWAUKEE -- Late on Christmas afternoon, Giannis Antetokounmpo came down the floor with his arms out, screaming for Jrue Holiday to pass him the ball. Holiday looked him off, so Giannis started clapping, trying desperately to get his point guard's attention. Again Holiday looked him off. At that point, some stars would mope and take themselves out of the play. Not Giannis.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy