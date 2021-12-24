ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Motorcycle crash injures 1, restricts traffic on Route 30 in Hempfield

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnBkj_0dVSsYV700
Tribune-Review

Eastbound traffic on Route 30 was reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes following a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in the vicinity of Westmoreland Mall.

One of two occupants on the motorcycle reportedly suffered a head injury in the 1:30 p.m wreck, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatch supervisor.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near St. Clair Way, just past the East Pittsburgh Street off-ramp in Hempfield.

Hempfield No. 2 Volunteer Fire Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance were among first responders dispatched to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

