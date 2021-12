For the past five years, Roald Øien has been stress testing the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (M-CHAT), a go-to screen for autism introduced in 2001. His results are far from encouraging: The screen misses more than 70 percent of children who are later diagnosed with autism, while mostly flagging those without the condition. It may also confuse autism with other developmental conditions, such as intellectual disability.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO