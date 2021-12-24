ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan & 'Machete' Co-Star Danny Trejo Working On Super-Secret Project Together

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsay Lohan and Danny Trejo are back together again! Radar has learned the Machete co-stars are teaming up for a super-secret project and we're hearing their reunion is part of a commercial. Article continues below advertisement. LiLo is making her return to Hollywood, and she's doing it by starring...

radaronline.com

imdb.com

Lindsay Lohan Shares Glimpse Into Romantic Winter Outing With Fiancé Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is walking in a winter wonderland with her love, Bader Shammas. The Mean Girls star, 35, shared photos of herself enjoying a day in the snow with her fiancé on Monday, Dec. 13. She also posted a snap with her brother, Dakota Lohan, proving it was a family affair. "No1 else I'd rather freeze with," Lindsay wrote of the black-and-white pic with Bader, who was bundled up in a beanie, gloves and hefty jacket. She wore knee-length puffer coat and knit hat for the snowy date, which earned Dakota's approval. "Y'all are sooo cute!!!" he commented on his sister's post. Lindsay posted a pic of the siblings,...
TODAY.com

Lindsay Lohan shares sweet snowy picture with her fiancé

Lindsay Lohan is enjoying the winter season with her fiancé!. The "Mean Girls" star, 35, shared a photo of herself with Bader Shammas, 34, amid falling snow on Monday, writing in the caption, "No1 else I'd rather freeze with," and adding some heart and snowflake emojis. "Y'all are sooo...
thecut.com

Where in the World Is Lindsay Lohan?

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to a man named Bader Shammas on Instagram. “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love,” the 35-year-old former child star captioned a set of photos of her with her new fiancé, prompting a wave of goodwill from fans and celebrity friends. (Even longtime frenemy Paris Hilton congratulated her.) The announcement also caught many by surprise: Lohan has been a bit all over the place in recent years, to put it charitably, and this engagement to an unknown businessman with a private Instagram seemed to come out of nowhere. How did LiLo get here?
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Dina Lohan, 58, steps out after release from jail: Lindsay's mom served one week of an 18 day sentence for a drunk hit and run into a Long Island Outback Steakhouse in 2020

Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina, was spotted running errands in her hometown on Long Island following her release from prison for drunkenly crashing into an Outback Steakhouse before driving away. The 59-year old mother-of-four was released from jail on Friday after serving only seven days of an 18-day sentence on a...
trueachievements.com

Far Cry 6 welcomes Danny Trejo with two free missions

You can now team up with Danny Trejo in Far Cry 6 through two free crossover missions: ‘Danny & Dani vs Everybody’ & ‘Malagua.’ Additionally, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon: Classic Edition is now available. It’s the moment we here at TrueAchievements have been waiting for:...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
enstarz.com

Jamie Spears Drops New Damaging Accusation Against Britney Amid Post-Conservatorship Process: 'Trying To Ruin Me'

Jamie Spears hit Britney Spears' team for allegedly trying to bring him down amid the post-conservatorship process. The #FreeBritney movement supporters were left shocked after Jamie supported the termination of his daughter's conservatorship after 14 years. Before Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the program, the patriarch and his team filed a document in September requesting the court to grant Britney's wish.
