CHICAGO (CBS) — There is finally a light at the end of the tunnel for one Lake County man who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for months, as he will soon receive a gift that could not have come at a better time. “He was officially listed,” said Tara Losch. “He’s top priority in our area.” It’s the call she had been waiting for. “It’s amazing, it’s scary, it’s exciting,” she said. “It’s every kind of emotion all rolled into one.” Her boyfriend, Matt LaPrade, is finally on a transplant list to get a new set of lungs, an early Christmas gift 111 days...

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO