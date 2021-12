It all started with an ambitious koala bear named Buster Moon back in 2016. In the original “Sing,” Moon’s dad took him to a theater show, he traded his dreams of becoming an astronaut for those of making a name for himself in entertainment. The story of the hit Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment film found Moon struggling to keep his theater afloat, until he cooks up the scheme to attract attention and new talent through a singing competition. Creatures great and small gather from all over the local area to audition, leading to Moon’s selection of Jonny the gorilla (Taron Egerton), mother pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), sidekick pig Guther (Nick Kroll), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson) and crooner mouse Mike (Seth MacFarlane) to topline his new show, leading to a bevy of iconic songs being sung over the course of the film.

