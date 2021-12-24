LETTERS TO SANTA | 'Remember the other letter I sent you? I would like to add more.'
Mrs. Ewing’s class
Lee Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Scottland.
I am 6 and I am a good girl. I want a paint set and a ipad. and i go to Lee School. I also want an Lol Doll.
Sincerely, Scottland Dick
Dear Santa,
My name is Amen.
I want a doll. I am 6 years old. My school is LEE.
I am very good.
Thank you Santa.
Sincerey,
Amen
Dear Santa,
Santa can I have a doll with a hows? Can I have a jump rope? Can I have a Santa doll? Can I have a Mrs. Claus doll?
I am 7. I go to Lee.
Thak, you Santa!
Sincercly,
Amelia Modesitt
Dear Santa,
My name is Ann. I am 6 years old. I go to Lee school. I am very good. I want a teddy bear.
Sincerely,
Ann Hoang
Dear Santa,
I am Violet. I have bin riley good this December. I would like a mermaid, and a bike and a Barbie doll and bear.
I’m six. I go to Lee School.
Sincerely,
Violet Lawless
Dear Santa,
My name is Kathrine.
I’m a good girl. I hawp (help) mom and my SiS. Can I plis hav a mimi toy and a tablet and a LoL toy plis Santa!
Kathrine Romero
Dear Santa,
My name is Bostyn I am 6 yeaS old. I go to Lee School. I wanta LOL Doll anda gumbal michen (gumball machine) and robot.
Sincerely,
Bostyn Garms
Dear Santa
I would like a kidss jeep and a Go cart
Please thanKYou
love Meade Sanderson
Dear Santa,
My name is Vivaan. I am 6 1/2 years old. I have been good. I go to Lee School. For Christmas I want a bike and a t-shirt.
Sincerely,
Vivaan Ranabhat
Dear Santa,
My name is Milo and I go to Lee school and I want a baskeball and I have been good.
Sincerely,
Milo Stock
Dear Santa,
Hi! Im six.
and I go to Lee Scool and I Bin good.
and I want gloocy on nels and losin.
Sincerely,
Tia Turnbull
Mrs. Barragar’s class
Bluemont Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you? How de reindeer fly? For christmas I would like an LOL doll. I have been nice this year.
From, Ashly
Dear Santa,
How are You? How is mirs. claus?
remder the other letter I sent you. I would like to add more. LOL suprise spradoll, a Elsa and Anan casl (castle) and a barBy howse.
Santa You are the best! and I have dee good! I Love you! I Also love mis. Claus!
From, Thea
Dear Santa,
How are you? How do reindeer fly? For christmas I would like a pop ship. I have been naughty. and nice this year. Will I get coal?
From,
Mac
Dear Santa,
How are you? What is your favorit color. For Christmas I would like BarBe extra and Boy Barbe. I have been naughty and nice this year
From,
Emerson hopkins
Dear Santa,
How are you How is mis Claus? For christmat wolud like a smooshmallow. I have been good this year! LOL
From,
Analia
Dear Santa,
How are you? What do you want for christmas? How did you get your elves? For christmas I would like som nerf guns! I Have been nice this year!
From,
Grayson Mitchell
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs Claus? For christmas I would like a bigger room! Also I would like an exercising mat. I have been good this year.
From,
Iris
Dear Santa,
How are you? how is Mrs Claus?
For Christmas I would like a space jam corner and space jam toys.
I love you.
From,
Isaac
Dear Santa,
How are yoU
How many presents to you give out?
For christmas I would like Godzilla.
From,
Kanieth
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs. Claus. For christmas I would like stofanmols (stuffed animal) frog!
From,
Harper
Dear Santa,
How are, You? How do reindeer fy? For christmas I would like a reindeer.
From,
Jah’mya
Dear Santa,
How are you? How did you get your Elves? For Christmas I would like a baby doll and a big Barbie doll.
Thank you!
From,
Stephanie
Dear Santa,
How are You? How do reindeer fly? For Christmas I would like an xBox1 and an elf.
I have been naugthy and nice this year.
From,
Brody
Dear Santa,
How are you? Why do you like cookies? For chrstmas I would like an Lol Doll and a Jojo bike. I have been nice this year!
From,
Adia
Mrs. Cool’s class
Bluemont Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I dont everything my Mom told me to do! Please can I have some Nerf darts? How are your reindeer doing
Thank you!
From,
Brantley
Dear Santa,
I have been great because I listened to my teachers. Please can I have a guitar, two books, and a drum set?
Thank you.
From,
Bradley
Dear Santa,
I have been very good because I have listened to my parents. Please can I have barbies, barbie clothes, and a big family picture? What do you feed your reindeer?
From,
Lola
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I have helped my mom and dad. Please can I have a scarf?
How do reindeer get their magic?
From,
Emerson
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I did chores for my mom.
Please can I have popcorn, candy, popcicles?
Thank you!
From,
Harlem
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I’m excellent. Please can I have a playset of Home Alone? Thank you!
From,
Kevin
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I was nice. can you give me toys Please and figeits (fidgets) pleass.
Thank you!
From,
Meadow
Dear Santa,
I have been good beceuse I PlAy with my mom. Please cold I have A candy cone a twisty pet, and a Santa’s workshop dollhouse?
Is Rudolph real?
From,
KJ
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I have been working hard at skhool. Please can I have Pokemon cards? Thank you!
From,
Penelope
Dear Santa,
I have been excellent because I help my MoM and dad and Mrs. Cool. Please can I have a foosball table and Pokemon max cards? How menee elf on the shelfs do you have?
From,
Avi
Dear Santa,
I hov been good because I help Lola and KJ and I am also cheering people on.
can I Please have a LOL Spris (surprise) presint supris a magic mixir and a pair of rollerskates?
From,
Analya
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I have been doing My launary (laundry).
Please can I have a big pokemon cards, yugi-oh cards, and a mixx pet? Thank you!
From,
Tames
Dear Santa,
I have been great because I have been bad twice this year. Coin I have for chroosmolls (Christmas) two lazzer fag guns? Will you come to my hous?
From,
Jack
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I played with My baby sister. Please can I have magic mixes and twenty pokemon cards?
Thank you
From,
Kyriana
Dear Santa,
I have been Good because I helped my Mom clean my room. Please can I have toys?
What is your favorite cookies?
Thank you!
From,
Roman
Dear Santa,
I have been good. because I’ve been cleaning the refrigerator. please can I have fris that can pop our of a can, a popcorn maker and a stuffed animal. Thank you!
From,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I help My Mom clean.
Please can I have a rocking robot giant singing giraffe, and a dog
Thank you?
From,
Bella
Comments / 0