LETTERS TO SANTA | 'Remember the other letter I sent you? I would like to add more.'

A letter to Santa from Meade Sanderson

Mrs. Ewing’s class

Lee Elementary

Dear Santa,

My name is Scottland.

I am 6 and I am a good girl. I want a paint set and a ipad. and i go to Lee School. I also want an Lol Doll.

Sincerely, Scottland Dick

Dear Santa,

My name is Amen.

I want a doll. I am 6 years old. My school is LEE.

I am very good.

Thank you Santa.

Sincerey,

Amen

Dear Santa,

Santa can I have a doll with a hows? Can I have a jump rope? Can I have a Santa doll? Can I have a Mrs. Claus doll?

I am 7. I go to Lee.

Thak, you Santa!

Sincercly,

Amelia Modesitt

Dear Santa,

My name is Ann. I am 6 years old. I go to Lee school. I am very good. I want a teddy bear.

Sincerely,

Ann Hoang

Dear Santa,

I am Violet. I have bin riley good this December. I would like a mermaid, and a bike and a Barbie doll and bear.

I’m six. I go to Lee School.

Sincerely,

Violet Lawless

Dear Santa,

My name is Kathrine.

I’m a good girl. I hawp (help) mom and my SiS. Can I plis hav a mimi toy and a tablet and a LoL toy plis Santa!

Kathrine Romero

Dear Santa,

My name is Bostyn I am 6 yeaS old. I go to Lee School. I wanta LOL Doll anda gumbal michen (gumball machine) and robot.

Sincerely,

Bostyn Garms

Dear Santa

I would like a kidss jeep and a Go cart

Please thanKYou

love Meade Sanderson

Dear Santa,

My name is Vivaan. I am 6 1/2 years old. I have been good. I go to Lee School. For Christmas I want a bike and a t-shirt.

Sincerely,

Vivaan Ranabhat

Dear Santa,

My name is Milo and I go to Lee school and I want a baskeball and I have been good.

Sincerely,

Milo Stock

Dear Santa,

Hi! Im six.

and I go to Lee Scool and I Bin good.

and I want gloocy on nels and losin.

Sincerely,

Tia Turnbull

Mrs. Barragar’s class

Bluemont Elementary

Dear Santa,

How are you? How de reindeer fly? For christmas I would like an LOL doll. I have been nice this year.

From, Ashly

Dear Santa,

How are You? How is mirs. claus?

remder the other letter I sent you. I would like to add more. LOL suprise spradoll, a Elsa and Anan casl (castle) and a barBy howse.

Santa You are the best! and I have dee good! I Love you! I Also love mis. Claus!

From, Thea

Dear Santa,

How are you? How do reindeer fly? For christmas I would like a pop ship. I have been naughty. and nice this year. Will I get coal?

From,

Mac

Dear Santa,

How are you? What is your favorit color. For Christmas I would like BarBe extra and Boy Barbe. I have been naughty and nice this year

From,

Emerson hopkins

Dear Santa,

How are you How is mis Claus? For christmat wolud like a smooshmallow. I have been good this year! LOL

From,

Analia

Dear Santa,

How are you? What do you want for christmas? How did you get your elves? For christmas I would like som nerf guns! I Have been nice this year!

From,

Grayson Mitchell

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs Claus? For christmas I would like a bigger room! Also I would like an exercising mat. I have been good this year.

From,

Iris

Dear Santa,

How are you? how is Mrs Claus?

For Christmas I would like a space jam corner and space jam toys.

I love you.

From,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

How are yoU

How many presents to you give out?

For christmas I would like Godzilla.

From,

Kanieth

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Claus. For christmas I would like stofanmols (stuffed animal) frog!

From,

Harper

Dear Santa,

How are, You? How do reindeer fy? For christmas I would like a reindeer.

From,

Jah’mya

Dear Santa,

How are you? How did you get your Elves? For Christmas I would like a baby doll and a big Barbie doll.

Thank you!

From,

Stephanie

Dear Santa,

How are You? How do reindeer fly? For Christmas I would like an xBox1 and an elf.

I have been naugthy and nice this year.

From,

Brody

Dear Santa,

How are you? Why do you like cookies? For chrstmas I would like an Lol Doll and a Jojo bike. I have been nice this year!

From,

Adia

Mrs. Cool’s class

Bluemont Elementary

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I dont everything my Mom told me to do! Please can I have some Nerf darts? How are your reindeer doing

Thank you!

From,

Brantley

Dear Santa,

I have been great because I listened to my teachers. Please can I have a guitar, two books, and a drum set?

Thank you.

From,

Bradley

Dear Santa,

I have been very good because I have listened to my parents. Please can I have barbies, barbie clothes, and a big family picture? What do you feed your reindeer?

From,

Lola

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I have helped my mom and dad. Please can I have a scarf?

How do reindeer get their magic?

From,

Emerson

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I did chores for my mom.

Please can I have popcorn, candy, popcicles?

Thank you!

From,

Harlem

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I’m excellent. Please can I have a playset of Home Alone? Thank you!

From,

Kevin

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I was nice. can you give me toys Please and figeits (fidgets) pleass.

Thank you!

From,

Meadow

Dear Santa,

I have been good beceuse I PlAy with my mom. Please cold I have A candy cone a twisty pet, and a Santa’s workshop dollhouse?

Is Rudolph real?

From,

KJ

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I have been working hard at skhool. Please can I have Pokemon cards? Thank you!

From,

Penelope

Dear Santa,

I have been excellent because I help my MoM and dad and Mrs. Cool. Please can I have a foosball table and Pokemon max cards? How menee elf on the shelfs do you have?

From,

Avi

Dear Santa,

I hov been good because I help Lola and KJ and I am also cheering people on.

can I Please have a LOL Spris (surprise) presint supris a magic mixir and a pair of rollerskates?

From,

Analya

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I have been doing My launary (laundry).

Please can I have a big pokemon cards, yugi-oh cards, and a mixx pet? Thank you!

From,

Tames

Dear Santa,

I have been great because I have been bad twice this year. Coin I have for chroosmolls (Christmas) two lazzer fag guns? Will you come to my hous?

From,

Jack

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I played with My baby sister. Please can I have magic mixes and twenty pokemon cards?

Thank you

From,

Kyriana

Dear Santa,

I have been Good because I helped my Mom clean my room. Please can I have toys?

What is your favorite cookies?

Thank you!

From,

Roman

Dear Santa,

I have been good. because I’ve been cleaning the refrigerator. please can I have fris that can pop our of a can, a popcorn maker and a stuffed animal. Thank you!

From,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I help My Mom clean.

Please can I have a rocking robot giant singing giraffe, and a dog

Thank you?

From,

Bella