We’ve almost made it to Christmas, and between the watching of holiday movies, making sure the house is decorated, and cooking up a storm of delicious treats, I’ve been jolly but busy! One of my favorite holiday candies is English Toffee, and when I last visited Disneyland they were sold out resort-wide! So to make up for the toffee I’d usually bring home, I decided to make some of my own to share with my family and neighbors for Christmas. English Toffee may seem scary to make, but I’ll walk you through it!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO