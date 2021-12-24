ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers sign Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson to hardship deals

By Adrian Wojnarowski
ABC30 Fresno
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a sudden retirement in 2019, guard Darren Collison is returning to the NBA on a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Friday. Collison, who signed a hardship exemption, is...

abc30.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Collison
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Stanley Johnson
lakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers trade rumors: I’m not trading AD for Ben Simmons, but maybe for Lillard or Jokić I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-16 on the season which qualifies for sixth best in the NBA's Western Conference. LeBron James and the Lakers are looking to bolster their roster and reports came to light that the Lakers would 'love' to acquire disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Simmons hasn't played since the conclusion of last season and during the summer asked for a trade out of Philadelphia. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the possibility of a superstar swap between Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 crazy blockbuster Russell Westbrook trades

The Los Angeles Lakers have limped to a 16-16 record to start the season. After trading for Russell Westbrook this past offseason, things have not gone according to plan so far. The team is far worse than most expected them to be. While injuries have certainly not helped the situation,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Brooklyn Nets#Espn#The Indiana Pacers
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Lakers Reportedly Signing 2 New Players

The wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the NBA continues to alter rosters around the league. On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two new players on 10-day hardship deals. With several players currently in health and safety protocols, the team will add Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson.
NBA
CBS LA

Lakers To Play Final Game In ‘Staples Center’ Before Rebranding To Crypto Arena

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After two decades of calling Staples Center home, the Lakers will play their final game there Thursday night before it undergoes its official name change to Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day. A pedestrian walks past the soon to be Crypto.com Arena, home of the Lakers, on December 21, 2021. (Getty Images) The Lakers will host the San Antonio Spurs, and they plan a number of sendoff festivities for their finale under the Staples banner. They include: A special opening video to be played prior to tip-off. Fans in attendance receiving a commemorative ticket, as well as a T- shirt that’s a...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy