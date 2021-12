Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Stephen Curry has been in full celebration mode this week, and can you blame him? After sinking his 2974th three-pointer and being named best shooter in NBA history, Curry proved his taste in watches is on par with his knack for long-distance shots. After presenting Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala with matching Rolexes, he showed up for the postgame press conference wearing a watch fit for an action movie hero. Also this week, Tom Holland just can’t stop flexing his god-tier watch collection and Christmas comes early for DJ Khaled, with a little help from Patek Philippe.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO