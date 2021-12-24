Apple worker walkout organizers issue demands, size of strike unclear

Around the holidays, Amazon warehouse workers typically handle lots of gifts. But this year, they received a present of their own. Amazon announced Thursday that it reached an agreement with the National Labor Relations Board to give its workers more freedom to organize without fear of retaliation. The e-commerce giant, which says it employs 9,000 people in Missouri, has been under pressure to recognize worker rights recently. Elsewhere in workforce news, Thursday’s weekly report of U.S. unemployment claims came in at a low 205,000. The tally is one of the lowest since COVID-19 first hit, and it signals that the omicron variant has not yet taken a significant toll on employment numbers. Plus, as Americans gather for the holidays amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, demand for testing has shot through the roof. For Missourians in search of testing, officials advise checking appointment openings earlier in the morning, when slots first open up, or trying to track down at-home test kits.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO