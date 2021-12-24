ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple worker walkout organizers issue demands, size of strike unclear

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple corporate and retail workers are holding a walkout on Christmas Eve to demand better working conditions and have issued a...

appleinsider.com

Phone Arena

Apple's retail employees stage a walkout over working conditions

On Thursday, we told you about an organization of Apple employees who arranged a walkout for Friday demanding that Apple improve their working conditions. In tweets, the group, called Apple Together, asked consumers to respect picket lines and not shop at either brick and mortar or online Apple Stores. On Friday, the organization disseminated a tweet that included their requests.
Business Insider

How much Rivian, Tesla, and Uber pay their employees

The war for talent between transportation tech companies has no end in sight. Competitive compensation is one of the key tools each has for luring workers. Federal data gives a look at how much each pays for a variety of positions. The war for talent between transportation technology companies is...
Deadline

Apple Employees Group Calls For Christmas Eve Boycott Of Company: “Don’t Shop In Stores. Don’t Shop Online”

A group of Apple workers in retail and corporate has issued a plea for the company’s employees to walk out or call out on Christmas Eve. The group has dubbed itself Apple Together. “Calling all Apple workers and patrons!” read the Tweet, “Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions.” Calling all Apple workers and patrons! Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions. Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196. Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkout 🖤✊ pic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9 — Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021 The patrons reference is interesting. Apple Together...
CBS News

Amazon reaches settlement that gives workers more power to unionize

Amazon, under pressure to strengthen worker rights, has reached a settlement with the nation's labor regulator allowing its workers to organize freely and without retaliation. According to its agreement with the National Labor Relations Board, the online behemoth said it would reach out to former and current warehouse workers via email to notify them of their organizing rights.
Apple Insider

Dutch regulators rule Apple must make App Store changes before Jan. 15

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Dutch antitrust regulators have ruled that Apple'sApp Store broke competition laws in the country, and have demanded changes to its in-app payment policy early in 2022.
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
Engadget

Amazon will remind workers about their rights following an NLRB deal

The tussle between Amazon and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has taken another turn after the company reached a nationwide settlement with the agency. Amazon has agreed to remind current and former workers across the US about their labor rights on notices posted in workplaces, and on the mobile app and website for workers. Amazon will also send a copy of the notice to email addresses it has on file for any employee who worked at its facilities between March 22nd and December 22nd.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Amazon settles over worker organizing; COVID test demand spikes

Around the holidays, Amazon warehouse workers typically handle lots of gifts. But this year, they received a present of their own. Amazon announced Thursday that it reached an agreement with the National Labor Relations Board to give its workers more freedom to organize without fear of retaliation. The e-commerce giant, which says it employs 9,000 people in Missouri, has been under pressure to recognize worker rights recently. Elsewhere in workforce news, Thursday’s weekly report of U.S. unemployment claims came in at a low 205,000. The tally is one of the lowest since COVID-19 first hit, and it signals that the omicron variant has not yet taken a significant toll on employment numbers. Plus, as Americans gather for the holidays amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, demand for testing has shot through the roof. For Missourians in search of testing, officials advise checking appointment openings earlier in the morning, when slots first open up, or trying to track down at-home test kits.
OCRegister

Amazon workers face fewer hurdles in union efforts after settlement

Amazon workers across the country now face fewer hurdles to organize against their employer under a settlement the company reached with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board. The agreement requires Amazon to inform past and current workers of their rights and ensures that it can’t interfere with labor organizing on...
CNET

Amazon workers seeking to unionize could get lift from labor board settlement

Amazon workers who want to organize unions now have an easier path. The National Labor Relations Board has reached a settlement with the online giant that allows workers to "form, join, or assist a union," pick representatives to bargain on their behalf, and "act together with other employees" for worker "benefit and protection."
The Verge

Amazon’s nationwide NLRB settlement makes it easier for workers to organize

Amazon has reached a nationwide settlement for six National Labor Relations Board cases, agreeing to notify workers of their rights and let workers organize on company property outside of their shift time. According to a report by The New York Times, the company previously didn’t allow employees to be around its warehouse, delivery, or other facilities more than 15 minutes before or after their shifts, making it more difficult to organize with co-workers.
