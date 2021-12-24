ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

My Top 14 Alternative Christmas Songs

By Conor
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Christmas music can really seal the deal during the holidays. It helps to capture a moment in time. It can bring back old memories and it can help cement new ones. I know I have been tuning into our sister station WKXP 94.3 Lite FM for a great mix of Christmas...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley’s Most Underrated Christmas Songs Of All Time

We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite, underrated Christmas songs and the list may surprise you. Now before we get into what the Hudson Valley said, I need to share with you my absolute favorite Christmas song of all time. As a matter of fact, I will go on record saying this is the greatest rock n roll Christmas song ever recorded. The 1973 recording "Merry XMas Everybody" by British glam rockers Slade is in fact the greatest Christmas song of all time, and totally underrated. Just ask true old-school rockers, and they'll tell you it's the best. And just look at all the bands that Slade influenced over the years from diverse genres including Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, Poison, Kiss, Cheap Trick to The Clash, Ramones, Sex Pistols, Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, The Runaways, and of course Quiet Riot (Two of the band's biggest hits were Slade covers: "Cum on Feel the Noize" and "Mama We're All Crazy Now". I have fond memories as a kid listening to the radio and hearing Slade's Christmas classic around the holidays. In fact, Christmas doesn't officially begin until you hear "Merry Xmas Everybody".
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Unique Family Traditions People Do In New York

As we get ready for Christmas this week, my son Avry is really excited for Christmas Eve because of our family's special tradition. Avry was born here in Buffalo in 2005 but when he turned one we ended up moving to Delaware. From there we have lived all across the South from Myrtle Beach to Panama City Beach and beyond. Every year my parents and in-laws would send Avry's Christmas presents to us early so he would have them on Christmas morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Most Fun, Family Christmas Game You Have To Try

If you're looking to switch up the holiday gift-giving exchange at your family party this year, this is a great idea. If you're used to doing White Elephant then maybe this year you switch it up. Everyone starts off with a present (that they didn't bring) and then take turns rolling the dice and follow the rules of the dice.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, NY
Entertainment
City
Hudson, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Tribute Concert for Beloved Chance Owner Frank Pallet

The Chance Theater is legendary here in the Hudson Valley. Actually, it’s legendary far beyond the Hudson Valley. There are many musicians both local and national who have played The Chance Theater and still talk about it to this day. The list of famous musicians who have played The...
HUDSON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Groban
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Michael Bublé
Person
Nat King Cole
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ultimate Hudson Valley Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide

Growing up, stocking stuffers were always the highlight of Christmas morning. I would be excited for the fun, little goodies that were hiding away in a stocking with my initials on it. Stocking stuffers are a fun way to add unique gifts for friends and family. The best part about...
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Heartwarming Photos of Poughkeepsie Police Shopping with Kids

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police along with officers from other departments in Dutchess County surprised a large number of kids with a shopping spree at the mall. If you were at the Poughkeepsie Galleria this past weekend you may have noticed a large police presence. It's sad but we're trained to immediately think that there's a problem when we see several police cars in the parking lot and uniformed officers congregating in a crowded place like a mall.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Christmas Tree Farm Shows True Christmas Spirit

Is there anything that says “Christmas” more than giving to those less fortunate? The saying is that it is better to give than to receive, and I find that to be true. I get so much enjoyment out of watching somebody open a gift from me that they love, that it’s a gift in itself. Apparently, I’m not the only one that feels that way.
HIGHLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Christmas#Christmas Music#Christmas Card#Christmas Tree#Wkxp 94 3 Lite Fm#Airplay
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Radio Poll Leads To The Discovery of Animated Cult Classic

This weekend, I posed the question on WRRV “What is your favorite holiday special?” We got a few responses from people. One person said:. "Charlie Brown Christmas" You can't beat some Charlie Brown this time of year! I have a number of Peanuts specials on DVD that I pull out each year. Back in middle school, we did a rendition of Charlie Brown Christmas and I played Linus! Fun times! Another person wrote:
TV & VIDEOS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Music: Avril Lavigne, Matisyahu, Gayle & More

It has been an incredible month of new music that we have featured for you on our new music show, Sunday Studio Cuts, each Sunday night at 10pm on WRRV. Every Sunday night we give you a full hour of new music including some of your favorite WRRV artists and the new tracks they're releasing, some new-to-you bands and artists that you'll then add to your favorites playlist, and even some local artists. Let's take a look at what we introduced you to recently in the world of new WRRV music thanks to Darkside Records.
MUSIC
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s the Hudson Valley’s Opinion on Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson: SNL Resident Young Person, and The King of Staten Island. The comedian made his big break by joining the 40th Season of Saturday Night Live back in 2014 at the age of 20, making him the first SNL cast member to have been born in the 1990s. Ever since, he continues to steal the hearts of fans with his comedy specials, his movies, and his continued tenure on NBC's late-night sketch comedy show. And of course, we cannot forget all the times that he has been the other half of a celebrity power couple. At the moment, Davidson has caught the interest of Kim Kardashian, following the likes of Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, and probably most notably, Ariana Grande. He has taken the mainstream by storm.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy