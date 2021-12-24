This alleviating massager sleeve is over $50 off for our Christmas sale

Got all your gifts sorted? If not, My Theresa's sale has just started - and with up to 50% off, it's a bit of a life-saver for the ill-prepared and the disorganised. Who wouldn't want to find a minty exercise kit until the tree (Reebok x Victoria Beckham) or a plush polo neck dress that can be layered over leggings (Proenza Schouler)? Of course, if you're totally sorted for Christmas, the even better news is that you can shop for yours truly. My Theresa's sale still has plenty of sizes - although that may soon change! - and practical (yet alluring) pieces that will serve you in 2022. The Row's suede pumps - reduced from £875 to £525 - are a sound investment. Coperni's cult handbag, meanwhile, is now £318 (reduced from £455). Keep scrolling for our favourite sale buys from My Theresa. Merry Christmas!

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO