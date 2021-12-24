ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local grocery stores busy with last minute shoppers

By Riley Phillips
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Before you rock around your Christmas tree, you better check your grocery list twice!

That is exactly what shoppers did on Christmas Eve at Dorothy Lane Market. Fred Pfeiffer, the Dorothy Lane Store Director, said things were busy.

“We’ve been very busy the last few days. We have lines down the aisles, but we’ve been moving just as quick as we can. We have all hands on deck,” Pfeiffer explained

Lines were long while people looked for the perfect additions to their Christmas meals. Pfeiffer said this year was a little busier than last year as people felt more comfortable getting together with friends and family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re a little bit busier than last year. I think more people are gathering again, having more holiday parties at home,” Pfeiffer said.

People like Danielle Deramo and her mother, who waited in line with their cart full of tasty treats. They stopped in the store to get a few more items to make their Christmas feast special for the whole family.

“We are having 14 people gathered at my home for Christmas Eve. We’re having a traditional Italian Christmas Eve, and tomorrow we’ll have nine for dinner, so lots of planning, lots of cooking, lots of hosting,” Deramo said.

Even with all the hustle and bustle in the store, Deramo’s spirits were high as she looked forward to celebrating the holiday.

“Everybody has been really polite and making room for one another, wishing each other well and dressed festive. It’s been perfect,” Deramo said.

Dorothy Lane Market is open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The stores will be closed Christmas Day, but will open back up at 6 a.m. on Sunday, December 26.

