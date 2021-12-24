Grades: Nuggets Squander Big Lead Against Charlotte Bench

The Denver Nuggets have suffered two bad losses in a row this week leading up to Christmas Day. First, against a subpar Oklahoma City Thunder team in a game in which the Nuggets came out with poor energy and effort from the start after having four days off due to a postponed game the week prior. Then, the Nuggets had an opportunity for a bounce back game the next night upon returning home and facing the Charlotte Hornets. The first three quarters of the game gave the impression to fans that the Nuggets had gotten the message from the previous night that they needed to play with more focus, energy and togetherness. It wasn’t a perfect game from the get-go, but the team at least put forth enough effort in three quarters that should have yielded a win on their home court.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO