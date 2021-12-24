ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grades: Nuggets Squander Big Lead Against Charlotte Bench

By Brendan Vogt
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNikola Jokić – C+ Jokić was aggressive from the jump, taking six shots in the first four...

Denver Post

Nuggets blow 19-point lead in home loss to Hornets

The Nuggets blew a 19-point lead on Thursday night in a demoralizing 115-107 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic led all players with 29 points and 21 rebounds. But Denver sputtered in the fourth quarter — managing just 13 points — as Charlotte stormed back with 38 to win.
hookem.com

Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions

The Charlotte Hornets (16-17) travel to Pepsi Center Thursday to take on the Denver Nuggets (15-15). Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Hornets vs. Nuggets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Nuggets are coming into this game...
At The Hive

Recap: Hornets bench leads huge fourth quarter comeback in 115-107 win over the Nuggets

Kelly Oubre’s 23 points led six Charlotte Hornets in double figures as the bench erased a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to take down the Denver Nuggets 115-107. The Hornets have made it a point all season to start games better, and they did that tonight. They jumped out to a 20-9 lead thanks to some good shooting and very strong defense. The good times weren’t sustainable though. The Nuggets came all the way back and pretty much evened up the score by the end of the quarter.
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Monte Morris holds himself accountable after bad loss against Charlotte Hornets

The Denver Nuggets have suffered two bad losses in a row this week leading up to Christmas Day. First, against a subpar Oklahoma City Thunder team in a game in which the Nuggets came out with poor energy and effort from the start after having four days off due to a postponed game the week prior. Then, the Nuggets had an opportunity for a bounce back game the next night upon returning home and facing the Charlotte Hornets. The first three quarters of the game gave the impression to fans that the Nuggets had gotten the message from the previous night that they needed to play with more focus, energy and togetherness. It wasn’t a perfect game from the get-go, but the team at least put forth enough effort in three quarters that should have yielded a win on their home court.
NBA Analysis Network

Nuggets Bench Starters in Loss To Thunder — Time To Worry?

No team has been hit harder by injuries than the Denver Nuggets this NBA season and they are not only trying to cope without Jamal Murray, who is still in the midst of ACL recovery, but they are trying to find ways to win without Michael Porter Jr. and P.J. Dozier, both of which suffered season-ending injuries early on.
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Bradley Beal News

Bradley Beal is the most recent NBA star to find his way into health and safety protocols. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Wizards will be without their star shooting guard tonight against the New York Knicks as Beal has been placed on the COVID-19 list. In reaction to...
