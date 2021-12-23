Resistance to COVID-19 vaccine baffling to polio generation

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, today announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant, for active immunization of individuals 18 years of age and older for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 caused by SARS-CoV-2. Today’s EUL pertains to vaccine manufactured and marketed by SII as COVOVAX™, a novel recombinant, adjuvanted SARS-CoV-2 rS Vaccine, in India and licensed territories. An additional EUL filing is under review by the WHO for vaccine to be marketed by Novavax under the brand name Nuvaxovid™.
