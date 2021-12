Happy holidays, peeps. It’s great to chat this week about the 76ers. There’s a lot to talk about, with Ben Simmons still on the roster and the Sixers struggling through what has been a disappointing season. We’ve also watched COVID-19 completely alter the landscape of the league, and the Sixers weren’t exempt from that. I’m pretty sure we’ll have more to talk about following the Sixers’ next three games. They are scheduled to host the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday before road games against the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO