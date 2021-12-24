Inside the Walls with Robert Saleh | Week 16 - Jets vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
FRISCO - "There's only one ball.''. Those four simple words are the best explanation as to why Amari Cooper has not in the last three games or so been a very productive part of the Dallas Cowboys offense. And Dak Prescott used those four simple words ... and a few...
The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, could be forced to start third-string rookie...
John Johnson III is watching his Cleveland Browns from home because of COVID-19 protocols. But that’s not stopping him from chiming in on Cleveland’s Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers. After Baker Mayfield threw his second interception of the first half on Saturday, Johnson took to Twitter...
In a league known for parity, it's not often you see a team earn the No. 1 overall playoff seed in consecutive seasons and it's even rarer to see it happen in both the AFC and NFC at the same time, but that's exactly what could happen this year if both the Packers and the Chiefs end up earning the No. 1 overall seed in their respective conferences.
The Buffalo Bills head into their Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots a bit short handed. Earlier in the week, it was announced that quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite slot target, Cole Beasley, was placed into the the league’s COVID-19 protocols. On Friday, Josh Allen appears to have lost another weapon.
Before the Saints named Ian Book their starting quarterback for Week 16, they called Drew Brees to see if he would potentially come out of retirement. Jeff Duncan of Nola.com first reported that New Orleans tried to “lure” Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately declined the offer.
The Carolina Panthers were defeated convincingly by the Buffalo Bills last week. One of the most memorable plays from the game occurred on a 4th-and-1 play, in which Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was blitzed heavily, opted to pass instead of hand the ball on the option play, ultimately throwing the ball to no one. The play drew criticism from head coach Matt Rhule to which Newton offered a response.
Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
Thursday's game between the 49ers and Tennessee Titans in Week 16 hadn't even started and George Kittle was already making it a memorable experience for one young 49ers fan. Prior to the Thursday Night Football matchup at Nissan Stadium, Kittle spotted a young fan in the stands and provided him with a perfect early Christmas gift.
Comments / 0