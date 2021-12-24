ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Inside the Walls with Robert Saleh | Week 16 - Jets vs. Jaguars

newyorkjets.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJets Head Coach Sits Down with Team...

www.newyorkjets.com

FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
thespun.com

Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
NFL
NESN

Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Could Be Bad News For Patriots

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, could be forced to start third-string rookie...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to Matt Rhule calling him out for 4th-down gaffe

The Carolina Panthers were defeated convincingly by the Buffalo Bills last week. One of the most memorable plays from the game occurred on a 4th-and-1 play, in which Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was blitzed heavily, opted to pass instead of hand the ball on the option play, ultimately throwing the ball to no one. The play drew criticism from head coach Matt Rhule to which Newton offered a response.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

49ers fan's adorable reaction to receiving Kittle's gloves

Thursday's game between the 49ers and Tennessee Titans in Week 16 hadn't even started and George Kittle was already making it a memorable experience for one young 49ers fan. Prior to the Thursday Night Football matchup at Nissan Stadium, Kittle spotted a young fan in the stands and provided him with a perfect early Christmas gift.
NFL

