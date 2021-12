Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01) and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) this week introduced the Constitutional Accountability Act to hold police departments accountable for unconstitutional conduct by their officers. The legislation would extend liability for constitutional violations to the departments responsible for officer hiring, training, supervision, discipline, and culture, all of which shape police behavior. The change would encourage departments to improve command environments that contribute to misconduct and risk the safety of both officers and the communities they serve. Congressmen Hank Johnson (GA-04) and Jamie Raskin (MD-5) joined in introducing the bill.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO