Houston pop-up business adds new twist to holiday classic meal

A Houston couple is changing up a classic Hispanic family holiday tradition.

A local pop-up business decided to take the Christmas tamales tradition and add a delicious twist.

If you've heard of birria tacos, then you'll be familiar with this new quirk.

They're called Birrimales.

Birria is basically Mexican beef stew. Chances are, you've seen people dipping birria tacos into a side cup of stew in viral social media videos.

A local couple decided to combine both.

The couple is making the birrimales from home and selling them at different spots around town.

You can find the business on social media @birria_tamales

It's tamale time! These are some of the best you'll ever eat!