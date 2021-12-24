ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston pop-up business adds new twist to holiday classic meal

By Mayra Moreno
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

A Houston couple is changing up a classic Hispanic family holiday tradition.

A local pop-up business decided to take the Christmas tamales tradition and add a delicious twist.

If you've heard of birria tacos, then you'll be familiar with this new quirk.

They're called Birrimales.

Birria is basically Mexican beef stew. Chances are, you've seen people dipping birria tacos into a side cup of stew in viral social media videos.

A local couple decided to combine both.

The couple is making the birrimales from home and selling them at different spots around town.

You can find the business on social media @birria_tamales !

