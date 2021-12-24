Quenton Nelson goes on COVID-19 reserve

The Notre Dame football program has produced some elite offensive linemen, but Quenton Nelson has become an all-time great through only four seasons. The Notre Dame football team has a reputation for producing some of the best offensive line talent the NFL has seen. In most seasons, you can count on at least one member of this program’s offensive line to be taken in the first or second round of the NFL Draft, a testament to just how good Notre Dame football is at developing talent up front along the offensive line.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO