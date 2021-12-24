ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Quenton Nelson goes on COVID-19 reserve

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleColts left guard Quenton Nelson returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with an illness, but it looks like he won’t be available for Saturday night’s game against the Cardinals. Nelson has...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
NFL
Action News Jax

Colts' Nelson, Jaguars' Josh Allen placed on COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson and Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Colts are hoping to stay in the AFC South race with a victory Saturday night at Arizona. But the loss of the 25-year-old Nelson, a three-time All-Pro, is a big blow.
NFL
All Cardinals

Final Injury Report: Cardinals Rule Jordan Phillips Out vs. Colts

The Arizona Cardinals have over twice the number of players in the week's final injury report as the incoming Indianapolis Colts, although five of Arizona's nine total players were full participants on Thursday, the final practice for the Cardinals before hosting the Colts on Saturday evening. Hours after head coach...
NFL
wtmj.com

Browns activate QB Mayfield, Colts’ Nelson on COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield moved a step closer to playing against Aaron Rodgers on Christmas. Cleveland activated Mayfield from the COVID-19 reserve list before leaving for Green Bay. Mayfield has been out since testing positive on Dec. 15 amid an avalanche of virus cases for the Browns. He missed Monday’s loss to Las Vegas. Indianapolis All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Jacksonville pass rusher Josh Allen were the most notable new names to go on reserve/COVID-19 lists that seem to change by the minute. The Browns, who are trying to stay in the playoff race, also activated top receiver Jarvis Landry and backup QB Case Keenum.
NFL
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Quenton Nelson is already an NFL all-time great

The Notre Dame football program has produced some elite offensive linemen, but Quenton Nelson has become an all-time great through only four seasons. The Notre Dame football team has a reputation for producing some of the best offensive line talent the NFL has seen. In most seasons, you can count on at least one member of this program’s offensive line to be taken in the first or second round of the NFL Draft, a testament to just how good Notre Dame football is at developing talent up front along the offensive line.
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL

