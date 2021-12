The FDA announced today that it authorized the marketing of 22nd Century Group’s Very Low Nicotine (VLN) Cigarettes. The FDA released a report today stating that it had given MRTP approval to 22nd Century's VLN cigarettes. The authorization allows the company to market its Very Low Nicotine (VLN) cigarettes and to sell them across the US. The company's stock price rallied over 55% on the news. 22nd Century Group (XXII) released a statement today that they will begin US distribution within 90 days. In my recent article on the company, I rated it as a hold, but now I change the rating to a strong buy. The news today is the main catalyzing event which the company and investors were patiently anticipating.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO