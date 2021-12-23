ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge Statement on New FDA Emergency Use Authorizations of the First Antiviral Pills to Treat COVID-19

wisconsin.gov
 3 days ago

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Emergency Use Authorizations for Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir, the first oral antiviral medications authorized for use in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. The federal government will begin allocation of these medications shortly and DHS is preparing for this medication to...

www.dhs.wisconsin.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Authorizes Second Antiviral Pill

For the second time in as many days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of an antiviral pill to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Dec. 23, the FDA approved the use of Merck’s molnupiravir pill for emergency use authorization, a day after officials authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment pill.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Anti-COVID Oral Treatment Approved By The FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 treatment showing great promise in trials. This will make it the first oral treatment for COVID-19 to be approved in the United States. The final analysis from the trial showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer's First Oral Pill Against COVID-19

As the Omicron variant spreads globally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Pfizer antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 along with caution for people with certain pre-existing conditions heralding a new era for the future, over-the-counter treatment of the deadly respiratory disease that has killed millions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Covid#Antiviral#Paxlovid#Merck#Omicron
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes New Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibodies for Pre-exposure Prevention of COVID-19 in Certain Individuals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for AstraZeneca’s Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab and administered together) for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in certain adults and pediatric individuals (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]).
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

FDA Authorizes Pfizer Pill To Treat COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first of two different COVID-19 treatment pills Wednesday. The pills have been called potential game changers in the pandemic. Wednesday afternoon the FDA authorized a pill from Pfizer, called Paxlovid. It can be taken at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death. Initial supplies will be extremely limited with just enough to treat tens of thousands of people. The drug has been authorized for high-risk patients, who are most likely to get severe illness. The other comes from Merck. Both had been recommended for FDA approval by independent advisory committees. But as CBS2’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cancer Health

FDA Advisors Recommend Antiviral Pill for Early COVID Treatment

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee has recommended emergency use authorization of molnupirvair (Lagevrio), Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ oral antiviral for the early treatment of COVID-19, but the panel expressed concerns about its modest effectiveness and potential risks. Despite the availability of highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, there is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit Updates: Will Families Receive More Payments in 2022

The introduction of the child tax credit was a significant decision in the history of the US government. The child tax credit payments have benefitted millions of low-income families worldwide. The government issued the first half of the child tax credit in six monthly installments in 2021. The citizens will...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy