DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge Statement on New FDA Emergency Use Authorizations of the First Antiviral Pills to Treat COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first of two different COVID-19 treatment pills Wednesday. The pills have been called potential game changers in the pandemic. Wednesday afternoon the FDA authorized a pill from Pfizer, called Paxlovid. It can be taken at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death. Initial supplies will be extremely limited with just enough to treat tens of thousands of people. The drug has been authorized for high-risk patients, who are most likely to get severe illness. The other comes from Merck. Both had been recommended for FDA approval by independent advisory committees. But as CBS2’s...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO