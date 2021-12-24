Supes approve mayor’s emergency declaration for Tenderloin

Redding City Council's Land Discussion Vote To Be Postponed To Provide Additional Time For Review By the State's Department of Housing and Community Development. Redding City Council was expected to consider a declaration of surplus property on the Civic Auditorium and Rodeo Grounds at the Redding City Council Meeting on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. After City of Redding staff met with the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) staff this week to discuss the process and requirements for the declaration of surplus property specific to the Civic Auditorium and Rodeo Grounds, the State requested additional time to review the information provided. Due to this request, the agenda item will be postponed until Tuesday, January 18, or Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
