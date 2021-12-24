ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Supes approve mayor’s emergency declaration for Tenderloin

By Tim Redmond
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Supes voted 8-2 early this morning to approve a State of Emergency declaration for the Tenderloin. Only Sups. Dean Preston and Shamann Walton voted no. Mayor London Breed, who asked for the extra and pretty limitless powers, demanded that the supervisors hold a hearing the day before Christmas...

CBS San Francisco

Under A State Of Emergency; SF Officials Focus On Troubled Tenderloin’s Future

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It took much of the day and all of Thursday night, but early Friday morning the San Francisco Board of Supervisors signed off Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration for the Tenderloin. The vote was 8 to 2. Over the course of that 10-hour meeting, a lot of people, on both sides of the vote, made a point to acknowledge that the situation here is unacceptable, a disaster. And with the board’s vote, it’s official, the neighborhood is in a state of emergency. No one is entirely sure what is going to happen next. “I think they’re still figuring...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Catherine Stefani
London Breed
San Francisco Examiner

Breed’s emergency plan for the Tenderloin draws backlash

Some San Francisco leaders and health experts who called for an emergency plan to address the Tenderloin’s overdose crisis say Mayor London Breed’s police crackdown announced last week wasn’t what they had in mind. “We were a little surprised,” said Dr. Vitka Eisen, CEO, HealthRIGHT 360, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Gephardt Daily

San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares state of emergency over overdoses

Dec. 18 (UPI) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday declared a state of emergency over drug overdoses in the Tenderloin neighborhood. The declaration applies to areas within the Tenderloin Police District and will allow the city to expedite programs, including waving contract procurement and zoning rules for a temporary linkage center to help people affected by the opioid crisis access behavioral health services and other resources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
abc17news.com

San Francisco mayor declares emergency in troubled district

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mayor of San Francisco declared a state of emergency on Friday in the Tenderloin to bring down overdose deaths and violent crime in one of the city’s poorest and most drug-infested neighborhoods. Mayor London Breed said rapid drug intervention is needed because about two people a day are dying, mostly from fentanyl, in the Tenderloin and another central city neighborhood. She and other city officials say the emergency declaration will allow the city to cut through red tape and quickly provide shelter, counseling and medical care to people suffering from addiction. Last year, over 700 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco, compared with 257 people who died of COVID-19.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
