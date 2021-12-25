ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

UPDATE: Suspect who plowed through St. John Cathedral cemetery graves identified

By Abigail Jones, Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElGGh_0dVSnjnV00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 8 p.m.: Lafayette Police have found and identified the person responsible for a hit-and-run that caused damage to graves at the St. John Cathedral Cemetery.

Ronnez Jermaul Sanders Jr. of Lafayette La. was issued citations for driving under suspension, Careless operation and Hit and Run.

ORIGINAL, 1 p.m.: Lafayette Police are looking for a suspect who drove a Ford F-250 through the gates of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist cemetery, desecrating several graves shortly before 2 a.m. this morning.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green, the motorist should have substantial damage to the front end of their vehicle.

“The vehicle is possibly a dark-colored 2007 – 2014 Ford F-250 with cab lights on the roof, missing both its front grill and passenger-side door mirror,” said Green.

Lafayette Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 2

Deborah White
4d ago

OMG…. what are people going to do next. Destroying the resting place of the deceased. This person needs to be charged extremely hard. Unbelievable what this world had come to when families have to worry about their deceased loved ones being disturbed this way. Unless it is an act of God which no one has control over, people who destroy graves should be harshly punished. 💔😢😡

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Police obtain warrant for machete-armed robber of Scott store

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department (SPD) has identified the suspect who allegedly robbed a business armed with a machete as Cody Fruge, according to a press release from SPD. Fruge, 32, of Lafayette, was identified as the suspect of an armed robbery that happened at a business in the 1000 block of […]
SCOTT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
KLFY News 10

“The lines between our victims and suspects is blurring,”Eunice police chief says after two retaliatory shootings

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –Two shootings left two people injured in Eunice Monday night. Police say they believe they were both retaliatory shootings. The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. No one was injured. About two hours later, however, police say there was a second shooting nearby, in which two people were injured. One […]
EUNICE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cathedral#Hit And Run#The Cathedral Of St John#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Lafayette cemetery responds to hit and run

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police have cited a suspect who drove a truck through the gates of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, desecrating several graves. Ronnez Jermaul Sanders Jr. of Lafayette La. was issued citations for driving under suspension, Careless operation and Hit and Run. The cemetery trustee is now questioning […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

One killed in crash in Rayne

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — An early afternoon crash off of Hwy. 90 in Rayne claimed the life of one person. No other injuries were reported. The crash happened at around 3:16 p.m. Erik Hovind, 36, of Rayne, was driving a 2003 Lexus east on E. Texas Ave. and left the roadway, hitting several unoccupied cars […]
RAYNE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy