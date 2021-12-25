UPDATE: Suspect who plowed through St. John Cathedral cemetery graves identified

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 8 p.m.: Lafayette Police have found and identified the person responsible for a hit-and-run that caused damage to graves at the St. John Cathedral Cemetery.

Ronnez Jermaul Sanders Jr. of Lafayette La. was issued citations for driving under suspension, Careless operation and Hit and Run.

ORIGINAL, 1 p.m.: Lafayette Police are looking for a suspect who drove a Ford F-250 through the gates of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist cemetery, desecrating several graves shortly before 2 a.m. this morning.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green, the motorist should have substantial damage to the front end of their vehicle.

“The vehicle is possibly a dark-colored 2007 – 2014 Ford F-250 with cab lights on the roof, missing both its front grill and passenger-side door mirror,” said Green.

Lafayette Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.