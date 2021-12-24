Spatially resolved immune microenvironmental profiling for follicular thyroid carcinoma with minimal capsular invasion

Elevated serum ferritin (SFer) levels are implicated in many energy metabolism abnormalities. The association between SFer levels and metabolic disorders has not been studied in Middle Eastern populations. We aimed at exploring the association between SFer levels and serum lipids, diabetes determinants, and metabolic syndrome in a sample of Qatari adults. This study used biochemical parameters obtained from 1928 participants from the Qatar Biobank cohort. We utilized adjusted multivariable logistic regression analysis to estimate the odds ratios (ORs) for dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, the homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), and metabolic syndrome (MetS) according to sex-specific SFer quartiles (Q1 to Q4). Results revealed that the ORs for dyslipidemia increased progressively and significantly across the SFer quartiles, up to two folds in Q4 for women (OR 2.47 (1.68"“3.62)) and men (OR 2.24 (1.41"“3.55)) versus Q1 (OR:1). Exclusively in women, the ORs for IR (HOMA-IR"‰>"‰3.58) increased significantly in Q4 (OR 1.79 (1.19"“2.70)) versus OR 1 in Q1 as did the ORs for diabetes (OR: 2.03 (1.15"“3.57) in Q4 versus OR 1 in Q1). We observed the same result when we pooled the participants with prediabetes and diabetes in one group. The OR for MetS also increased significantly across the Sfer Quartiles from OR: 1 in Q1 to 1.92 (1.06"“3.02) in Q4 for women and to 2.07 (1.08"“3.98) in Q4 in men. Our results suggest the elevated Sfer levels as a potential risk biomarker for dyslipidemia and MetS in adult Qatari men and women, and diabetes and IR in women only.

