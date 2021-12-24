ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Spatially resolved immune microenvironmental profiling for follicular thyroid carcinoma with minimal capsular invasion

By Sumiyo Saburi
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpatial profiles of the tumor-immune microenvironment are associated with disease progression and clinicopathological factors in various cancers. Follicular thyroid carcinoma (FTC) is the second most common thyroid cancer, where the presence of capsular invasion or angioinvasion determines the pathological diagnosis; however, little is known about the immune microenvironment profiles associated with...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Cancer Health

Fasting-mimicking Diet May Boost Antitumor Immunity in Cancer Patients

A diet involving short-term, severe calorie restriction was safe, feasible, and resulted in a decrease of blood glucose and growth factor concentration, reduction in peripheral blood immunosuppressive cells, and enhanced intratumor T-cell infiltration in cancer patients receiving standard-of-care therapy, according to the results of a clinical trial published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
CANCER
Nature.com

Role of the T cell vitamin D receptor in severe COVID-19

New research provides evidence of an impaired vitamin D gene signature in CD4+ T cells in patients with severe COVID-19. Mechanistically, it is shown that vitamin D alters the epigenetic landscape of CD4+ T cells, as well as inducing key transcription factors such as STAT3, BACH2 and JUN that reduce levels of IFN-Î³ and increase IL-10. These changes generate pro-resolving TH1 cells that may be beneficial in resolving or preventing severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanisms and modulation of sepsis-induced immune dysfunction in children

Immunologic responses during sepsis vary significantly among patients and evolve over the course of illness. Sepsis has a direct impact on the immune system due to adverse alteration of the production, maturation, function, and apoptosis of immune cells. Dysregulation in both the innate and adaptive immune responses during sepsis leads to a range of phenotypes consisting of both hyperinflammation and immunosuppression that can result in immunoparalysis. In this review, we discuss components of immune dysregulation in sepsis, biomarkers and functional immune assays to aid in immunophenotyping patients, and evolving immunomodulatory therapies. Important research gaps for the future include: (1) Defining how age, host factors including prior exposures, and genetics impact the trajectory of sepsis in children, (2) Developing tools for rapid assessment of immune function in sepsis, and (3) Assessing how evolving pediatric sepsis endotypes respond differently to immunomodulation. Although multiple promising immunomodulatory agents exist or are in development, access to rapid immunophenotyping will be needed to identify which children are most likely to benefit from which therapy. Advancements in the ability to perform multidimensional endotyping will be key to developing a personalized approach to children with sepsis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda
Nature.com

Association of dyslipidemia, diabetes and metabolic syndrome with serum ferritin levels: a middle eastern population-based cross-sectional study

Elevated serum ferritin (SFer) levels are implicated in many energy metabolism abnormalities. The association between SFer levels and metabolic disorders has not been studied in Middle Eastern populations. We aimed at exploring the association between SFer levels and serum lipids, diabetes determinants, and metabolic syndrome in a sample of Qatari adults. This study used biochemical parameters obtained from 1928 participants from the Qatar Biobank cohort. We utilized adjusted multivariable logistic regression analysis to estimate the odds ratios (ORs) for dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, the homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), and metabolic syndrome (MetS) according to sex-specific SFer quartiles (Q1 to Q4). Results revealed that the ORs for dyslipidemia increased progressively and significantly across the SFer quartiles, up to two folds in Q4 for women (OR 2.47 (1.68"“3.62)) and men (OR 2.24 (1.41"“3.55)) versus Q1 (OR:1). Exclusively in women, the ORs for IR (HOMA-IR"‰>"‰3.58) increased significantly in Q4 (OR 1.79 (1.19"“2.70)) versus OR 1 in Q1 as did the ORs for diabetes (OR: 2.03 (1.15"“3.57) in Q4 versus OR 1 in Q1). We observed the same result when we pooled the participants with prediabetes and diabetes in one group. The OR for MetS also increased significantly across the Sfer Quartiles from OR: 1 in Q1 to 1.92 (1.06"“3.02) in Q4 for women and to 2.07 (1.08"“3.98) in Q4 in men. Our results suggest the elevated Sfer levels as a potential risk biomarker for dyslipidemia and MetS in adult Qatari men and women, and diabetes and IR in women only.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Right ventricular function in Î²-thalassemia children: comparing three-dimensional echocardiography with other functional parameters

Cardiomyopathy is a major cause of mortality and morbidity in beta-thalassemia major (Î²-TM), and its early detection is critical for prompt management. We aimed to evaluate right ventricle (RV) function in Î²-TM, in absence of cardiac symptoms, using 3D echocardiography, and compare it with other functional parameters.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

How a Virus Transforms Immune Cells Into Cancer

An international team have mapped how the HTLV-1 virus causes a rare leukemia in some people, providing clues on how to stop it from happening. The team, led by Imperial College London and Kumamoto University in Japan, used single-cell analysis to show how the virus over-activates T-cells, key immune cells in our blood, causing them to turn cancerous.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Cancer#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Clinical Cancer Research#Spatially
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: the interplay between metabolism, microbes and immunity

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has emerged pandemically across the globe and particularly affects patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. NAFLD is a complex systemic disease that is characterised by hepatic lipid accumulation, lipotoxicity, insulin resistance, gut dysbiosis and inflammation. In this review, we discuss how metabolic dysregulation, the gut microbiome, innate and adaptive immunity and their interplay contribute to NAFLD pathology. Lipotoxicity has been shown to instigate liver injury, inflammation and insulin resistance. Synchronous metabolic dysfunction, obesity and related nutritional perturbation may alter the gut microbiome, in turn fuelling hepatic and systemic inflammation by direct activation of innate and adaptive immune responses. We review evidence suggesting that, collectively, these unresolved exogenous and endogenous cues drive liver injury, culminating in liver fibrosis and advanced sequelae of this disorder such as liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Understanding NAFLD as a complex interplay between metabolism, gut microbiota and the immune response will challenge the clinical perception of NAFLD and open new therapeutic avenues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Spatial discordances between mRNAs and proteins in the intestinal epithelium

The use of transcriptomes as reliable proxies for cellular proteomes is controversial. In the small intestine, enterocytes operate for 4 days as they migrate along villi, which are highly graded microenvironments. Spatial transcriptomics have demonstrated profound zonation in enterocyte gene expression, but how this variability translates to protein content is unclear. Here we show that enterocyte proteins and messenger RNAs along the villus axis are zonated, yet often spatially discordant. Using spatial sorting with zonated surface markers, together with a Bayesian approach to infer protein translation and degradation rates from the combined spatial profiles, we find that, while many genes exhibit proteins zonated toward the villus tip, mRNA is zonated toward the villus bottom. Finally, we demonstrate that space-independent protein synthesis delays can explain many of the mRNA"“protein discordances. Our work provides a proteomic spatial blueprint of the intestinal epithelium, highlighting the importance of protein measurements for inferring cell states in tissues that operate outside of steady state.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kikuchi-Fujimoto disease is mediated by an aberrant type I interferon response

Kikuchi-Fujimoto disease (KFD) is a reactive lymphadenitis of unclear etiology. To understand the pathogenesis of KFD, we performed targeted RNA sequencing of a well-characterized cohort of 15 KFD specimens with 9 non-KFD lymphadenitis controls. Two thousand and three autoimmunity-related genes were evaluated from archived formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded lymph node tissue and analyzed by a bioinformatics approach. Differential expression analysis of KFD cases compared to controls revealed 44 significantly upregulated genes in KFD. Sixty-eight percent of these genes were associated with the type I interferon (IFN) response pathway. Key component of the pathway including nucleic acid sensors, IFN regulatory factors, IFN-induced antiviral proteins, IFN transcription factors, IFN-stimulated genes, and IFN-induced cytokines were significantly upregulated. Unbiased gene expression pathway analysis revealed enrichment of IFN signaling and antiviral pathways in KFD. Protein"“protein interaction analysis and a molecular complex detection algorithm identified a densely interacting 15-gene module of type I IFN pathway genes. Apoptosis regulator IFI6 was identified as a key seed gene. Transcription factor target analysis identified enrichment of IFN-response elements and IFN-response factors. T-cell-associated genes were upregulated while myeloid and B-cell-associated genes were downregulated in KFD. CD123+ plasmacytoid dendritic cells (PDCs) and activated T cells were noted in KFD. In conclusion, KFD is mediated by an aberrant type I interferon response that is likely driven by PDCs and T cells.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Association between magnesium concentrations and prediabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Studies on the association between serum magnesium level and prediabetes yielded inconsistent results. Therefore, the present meta-analysis was designed to examine the association between serum magnesium levels and prediabetes. Online databases including PubMed, Embase, Scopus and Google Scholar were searched up to October, 2020. A total of 10 studies that reported mean and standard deviation (SD) of magnesium levels in prediabetes and healthy control group were identified. Random effects models were used to pool weighted mean differences (WMDs) of serum magnesium levels. Pooled-analysis showed that subjects with prediabetes had significantly lower serum magnesium levels compared with healthy controls (WMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.07Â mmol/L; 95% CI âˆ’"‰0.09,"‰âˆ’"‰0.05Â mmol/L, P"‰<"‰0.001). A significant heterogeneity observed across included studies (I2"‰="‰95.6%, P"‰<"‰0.001). However, different subgroup analysis did not detect the potential source of observed heterogeneity. Withdrawal of each individual study had no effect on the overall results. The present meta-analysis showed that circulating magnesium levels in people with prediabetes were significantly lower than healthy controls, confirming that magnesium deficiency may play a role in development and progression of prediabetes. Further studies with larger sample size and robust design are warranted to confirm present results.
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

HIV Drugs May Effectively Treat Low-Grade Brain Tumors

HIV drugs could be repurposed to treat patients with meningioma and acoustic neuroma, common primary brain tumors. A recent research breakthrough suggests drugs developed for AIDS and HIV may be able to treat meningioma and acoustic neuroma brain tumors. These tumors are resilient, often returning after radiotherapy and surgery. Meningioma,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Possible mechanism of CHI3L1 promoting tonsil lymphocytes proliferation in children with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome

The typical characteristic of pediatric obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) is systemic inflammation and adenotonsillar hypertrophy (ATH), but the inflammatory markers and mechanism of adenotonsillar proliferation are unclear. Methods. IHC, qPCR, and western blotting were used to identify the expression of CHI3L1 in the tonsils of children with OSAS. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A high-fiber diet may improve the response of melanoma patients to immunotherapy

A diet rich in fiber may help some people being treated for melanoma respond to immunotherapy treatment by influencing the gut microbiome, according to a new study led by researchers at the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results from the study, which analyzed both people with melanoma and mouse models of the disease, appeared December 24, 2021, in Science.
CANCER
Nature.com

The CBS-HS axis promotes liver metastasis of colon cancer by upregulating VEGF through AP-1 activation

The main therapy for colon cancer with liver metastasis is chemotherapy based on 5-fluorouracil combined with targeted drugs. However, acquired drug resistance and severe adverse reactions limit patients' benefit from standard chemotherapy. Here, we investigate the involvement of endogenous hydrogen sulfide (H2S) in liver metastasis of colon cancer and its potential value as a novel therapeutic target.
CANCER
Nature.com

Molecular features of primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma

The clinicopathological and molecular characteristics of primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma are poorly defined. It is speculated that primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma develops in the setting of preceding primary hepatic carcinoma. We investigated 14 primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinomas through targeted next-generation sequencing and immunohistochemistry. A panel of genes commonly mutated in primary liver carcinomas were examined. We found a similar clinical context as primary hepatic carcinoma, including a high prevalence of chronic viral hepatitis (86%), cirrhosis (57%), and elevated alpha-fetoprotein (29%). Tumors had sheet-like and poorly cohesive growth patterns. Rhabdoid cytomorphology was observed in four samples. Notably, the most common genetic mutations in primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma were in the promoter of TERT (n"‰="‰8, 57%) and TP53 (n"‰="‰8, 57%), which are common in hepatocellular carcinoma. The mutation rate of TP53 was elevated compared with hepatocellular carcinoma. No other typical genetic features of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma were identified, such as an IDH1/IDH2 mutation, FGFR2 fusions, or aberrant BAP1 expression. Furthermore, novel switch/sucrose nonfermenting complex inactivation was found, including SMARCA4/SMARCA2 (n"‰="‰1) and PBRM1 deficiency (n"‰="‰2). The three tumors demonstrated poorly cohesive histology, including rhabdoid features. High PD-L1 expression (57%) was observed in a majority of the tumors. Primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma shares clinical and genetic features with hepatocellular carcinoma but harbors progressive molecular characteristics that may initiate tumor dedifferentation. High PD-L1 expression in primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma may be a useful biomarker for potential immunotherapeutic strategies.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Anti-wrinkle cream ingredient collagen could hold the key to curing cancer

NEW YORK — A substance that the body creates naturally and is also an ingredient in anti-wrinkle creams could hold the key to stopping the spread of cancer. Researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai say cancerous tumors secrete a form of the protein collagen that keeps them quiet for years, even as they spread to other parts of the body. Their findings reveal that these tumor cells only turn malignant once their supplies of collagen run out.
CANCER
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy