ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brooklyn Nets to get James Harden back for Christmas matchup against Los Angeles Lakers

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets will have James Harden on Christmas, but Kyrie Irving will not travel to Los...

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
lakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers trade rumors: I’m not trading AD for Ben Simmons, but maybe for Lillard or Jokić I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-16 on the season which qualifies for sixth best in the NBA's Western Conference. LeBron James and the Lakers are looking to bolster their roster and reports came to light that the Lakers would 'love' to acquire disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Simmons hasn't played since the conclusion of last season and during the summer asked for a trade out of Philadelphia. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the possibility of a superstar swap between Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Health And Safety#The Brooklyn Nets#The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy