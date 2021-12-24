ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos vs. Raiders: TV broadcast map for Week 16

By Tim Lynch
Mile High Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Raiders game on your local CBS affiliate. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, you are not getting the Broncos game this week. The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater...

www.milehighreport.com



Related
ClutchPoints

Broncos receive crucial update on Melvin Gordon’s status for Week 16 vs. Raiders

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has dealt with a pair of nagging injuries over the past weeks, but it did not stop him from featuring in practice on Thursday. Gordon was sidelined from the Broncos’ scheduled practice session on Wednesday due to both his hip and thumb injuries. He has been dealing with the hip injury ever since Denver’s home win over the Los Angeles Chargers, which then forced him to miss the team’s AFC West showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in the following week.
NFL
Mile High Report

Who was the Broncos’ biggest Pro Bowl snub?

For the first time in 40 years the Broncos don’t have a single player on the NFL’s Pro Bowl roster. It’s a slap in the face to a young roster currently in the midst of their best season since Peyton Manning’s last ride in 2015. It’s also not altogether unpredictable, as it looked like there were as few as four real contenders for the honor back when Pro Bowl voting first opened and two of them all but disappeared since. By the time the Pro Bowl was announced on December 22nd, one player emerged as a dark horse for the all-star event because of his ridiculous ability to punk defenders while two defenders had a realistic shot. None made it.
NFL
Mile High Report

Is this the worst Broncos roster in 40 years?

There are no Denver Broncos on the Pro Bowl roster for the first time in 40 years. Way back in 1981, the orange and blue were quarterbacked by the valiant Craig Morton and led by the Orange Crush. Morton finished the year with two fourth quarterback comebacks and threw 21 touchdowns to 14 interceptions as the team went 10-6 and lost out on the playoffs because of their 7-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills in week eight. Had those Broncos played under the current 7-seed format, they would have made the dance as the sixth seed and traveled to San Diego to play the Chargers. Denver dominated their AFC West foe 42-24 in week four before falling 34-17 in week 13, a game where Morton got behind early and took a ton of hits on his way to a 344 yards, a touchdown, and three picks.
NFL
Mile High Report

The season of giving can’t extend from the Broncos to the Raiders

The Denver Broncos enter Raider Week with a lot of questions about where this team is headed. However, the biggest concern is that Drew Lock could be a little too giving this Christmas season. As Ian St. Clair mentioned on the MHR Radio Podcast, the last time Drew Lock started...
NFL
raiderramble.com

Raiderdamus’ Friday Foretelling: Raiders vs. Broncos

The following is a work of satire and humor about the upcoming Raiders vs. Broncos game. It may contain offensive language and imagery, and as a result it should not be read by anyone. Greetings, Raider Nation! It is I, the sausage in your McMuffin, the Bailey’s in your coffee,...
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Denver Broncos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Las Vegas Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 29 of 2019. Denver and Las Vegas will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET next Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders should still be riding high after a victory, while the Broncos will be looking to get back in the win column.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Raiders | Week 16 | Predictions & Picks

If the 12-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't bad enough, the Denver Broncos have dropped three in a row to the Las Vegas Raiders. The last Broncos quarterback to beat the Raiders?. Drew Lock. Coincidentally, Lock will start on Sunday in Las Vegas — his first of...
NFL
Raiders

Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Broncos for pivotal Week 16 matchup

After beating the Browns on the road, the Silver and Black return to Allegiant Stadium to face the Denver Broncos for the second time in 2021. The playoff push begins for the Raiders with this critical Week 16 showdown. Let's take a look at who the experts are picking:
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL betting trends — Week 16: Under gets edge in Raiders-Broncos

Cleveland at Green Bay (-7½, 45½): The Browns are 1-4 against the spread in their past five games and 3-7 ATS in their past 10. Cleveland is 3-3 ATS as an underdog. The Packers are 11-2 ATS since losing their opener against the Saints and 6-0 ATS at home. The past four Green Bay games have gone over the total after eight of the previous 10 went under. Edge: Packers and over.
NFL
NFL

