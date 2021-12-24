ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Families Line Up For ‘Brother Jeff’s Toy Drive’ On Christmas Eve

By Anica Padilla
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

DENVER (CBS4) — Witnesses say there were hundreds of people in line on Christmas Eve to pick out presents from a local toy drive in Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vb0wv_0dVSmTaY00

(credit: Eric Armas)

“Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center partnered with Montbello Walks, Pam Jiner , DPS Board-members Auontai Anderson , Scott Esserman , Michelle Quattlebaum , Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca and lots of volunteers,” officials stated on Facebook .

“We gave away thousands of FREE holiday toys. We will give hundreds more on Christmas Eve.”

