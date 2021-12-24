Families Line Up For ‘Brother Jeff’s Toy Drive’ On Christmas Eve

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters says the barks from pets at a home helped saved people inside from a fire. South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the Stonegate community of Douglas County Thursday morning. There were no injuries, and everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. According to the South Metro Fire tweet, firefighters put out the fire at a home on Hedgeway Drive, where there was originally a large volume of fire and smoke visible. (credit: South Metro Fire) South Metro Fire says those who were home woke up to their dogs barking and alerting them to the fire burning the outside of the home. Everyone, including the pets were able to safely get out of the home. There were extensive damages to the home and the property due to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Daylight reveals the extensive damage this dangerous fire caused. Occupants of the home woke up to their dogs barking, alerting them to flames consuming the exterior of the home. All people and pets made it outside safely. The investigation into what caused the fire continues. pic.twitter.com/dDbcCgTq1i — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 23, 2021

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO