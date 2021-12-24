ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

Milford Donor Leaves Stack Of $100 Bills In Salvation Army Red Kettle Just Before Christmas

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0JUL_0dVSmP3e00

MILFORD (CBS) — The Salvation Army of Massachusetts got a much-needed gift in one of its famous Red Kettles just before Christmas.

The charity organization, which has been struggling to match last year’s fundraising efforts, shared a photo of a stack of $100 bills on Christmas Eve.

“What a surprise! This last-minute #RedKettle gift from a generous Milford donor will make a lasting impact,” the Salvation Army of Greater Milford posted to social media. “Your generosity means #HopeMarchesOn into the new year!”

Earlier in the holiday season, the Salvation Army said Red Kettle donations were down over 20% statewide compared to last year. The organization’s goal is to raise $3 million through kettle donations in Massachusetts.

The holiday season is the biggest fundraising opportunity for the Salvation Army. But the Corps said COVID-19 worries have kept many older adults from volunteering to ring bells and collect cash.

The Salvation Army says 82 cents of every dollar goes right back to the community where it was donated.

Donations can be made online to a virtual kettle at https://salarmy.us/MassRedKettle .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lockhaven Express

Local woman donates $1.25 million to local charities upon passing

LOCK HAVEN — In Charles Dickens well known story “A Christmas Carol,” the ghost of Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge’s former business partner, appears before Scrooge reminding him that the ultimate business of one’s life is: “Common welfare was my business, charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence were all my business. The dealings of the trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
foxillinois.com

Thousands of dollars worth of gold found in local Salvation Army Red Kettles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With just less than two weeks left in the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, the biggest fundraiser for the organization, received a Christmas miracle. Several gold coins were donated at three different red kettles in the Springfield area. A total of 10 American Liberty 2018...
Miami Herald

Volunteer steals Salvation Army van loaded with children’s gifts, New Mexico cops say

A Salvation Army volunteer helping buy holiday gifts for children took off in the organization’s van containing $6,000 in presents, New Mexico police said. A Salvation Army employee and volunteers were purchasing gifts intended for children in the “Angel Tree” program at a Walmart in Farmington on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 14, a police news release said.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Milford, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
WTHI

Christmas Baskets

Ensuring no one goes hungry this holiday season - multiple local organizations distribute meals to the masses. Local organizations are giving back to the community this weekend! If you missed out on Saturday, there are still more opportunities Sunday!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Charity#Bills In Salvation#The Salvation Army#Redkettle#Red Kettle#Corps
CBS New York

‘Holiday Express’ Volunteers Show Christmas Spirit By Feeding Needy Families In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s help and hope this holiday for families in New Jersey as volunteers reach out to make the season brighter for those in need. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, on a cold Christmas Eve, kindness warmed the hearts of people eating at a soup kitchen at St. John’s in Newark. The interactive holiday musical extravaganza is known as “Holiday Express,” and for 28 years, the purpose has been simple. “We are going to bring food and the biggest holiday party you could imagine to people who, if we are not there, get little or nothing at holiday time,” said...
NEWARK, NJ
thelandonline.com

Salvation Army reports shortfall

MANKATO — The Salvation Army in Mankato is about $14,000 behind in its donations compared to the previous year. Salvation Army officials reported Thursday the local nonprofit is at 48% of its goal of $525,000 just short of a week before Christmas Eve, when its annual red kettle collection ends.
MANKATO, MN
midfloridanewspapers.com

Salvation Army sees ‘tears of joy’ this holiday season

Sometimes it takes an angel to help local residents who are struggling financially during the Christmas season. The Salvation Army of East Polk County on Dec. 15 delivered hundreds of bags filled with clothes and toys at its location on U.S. Highway 17 North to residents through its Angel Tree program. Residents who applied for the assistance were lined up in their vehicles during the drive-through event to accept the gifts.
ADVOCACY
NBC San Diego

Hundreds of San Diegans Find Help and Hope on Christmas Eve

It wasn’t the Christmas Eve any of them wanted. They stood in a long line as wind whipped their ponchos and rain dropped on their heads. Some were grateful, however, that the staff and volunteers at Father Joe’s Villages were around on Friday. “Actually, it’s the only thing...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Charities
KTUL

Gold teeth, coins found in Tulsa Salvation Army red kettles

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Salvation Army in Tulsa has gotten special donations in its red kettles so far this month including gold coins, gold bars, and gold teeth. The organization found them in several red kettles across the Tulsa metro. The Salvation Army took the coins to Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
AFP

Donations help US tornado survivors salvage Christmas

With the help of volunteers from around the country, families in western Kentucky will be able to celebrate Christmas on Saturday, two weeks after a string of tornadoes wrought a path of deadly destruction. Outside, volunteers painted Christmas tree ornaments, while local families impacted by the storm collected toys from bins separated by age range.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Boston

Pine Street Inn Hands Out Around 1,000 Christmas Eve Lunches For Those In Need

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s Pine Street Inn served up holiday lunches for those in need on Friday. Volunteers prepared nearly 1,000 meals for the community for Christmas Eve. The shelter did take some extra precautions because of the pandemic. Masks were required, and worked had to remain socially distanced while serving the food. The Archbishop of Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley stopped by Friday as well to greet guests outside. “At Bethlehem, there was no room in the Inn. At the Pine Street Inn, there is always room for our brothers and sisters. And so, we’re very grateful for your presence here today to help get the message out that all of us need to work hard to help homelessness in our community and our world.” On the Christmas Eve menu was lasagna, caesar salad, and pie.
BOSTON, MA
KNOE TV8

Salvation Army asking for help for their Red Kettle donations

The Salvation Army partners with Walmart for the Angel Tree distribution. The Salvation Army of Monroe partnered with area Walmarts to distribute toys to kids Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, for the Angel Tree at St. Pashals Church in West Monroe. ‘She was always my hero;’ family remembers nurse killed saving...
MONROE, LA
WHO 13

Salvation Army of Des Moines seeking more Red Kettle volunteers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Salvation Army of Des Moines is seeking more volunteers to ring bells for its Red Kettle campaign.  The organization says it lacked volunteers in 2020 and is facing the same issue this year. According to the Salvation Army, the Red Kettle campaign is its most significant fundraising effort each year. […]
DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Salvation Army of Boone Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of Boone’s Lt. Justin Tracy and volunteers Stanley Hall and Deb Baker stopped in to talk with Andrew Houp during KWBG’s Talk to the Experts program. Hall and Baker ring the bell as part of the Red Kettle Campaign and assist with packing and delivering donations to those in need during the Holiday Season.
BOONE, IA
92 Moose

What Is The Maine Salvation Army Red Kettle Blitz Day?

Did you know that the Salvation Army bell ringers are some of the real heroes of the Holiday season? They often donate their time, standing in the cold, ringing bells to attract attention to those red collection kettles. They do this in hopes of gathering enough money so that no child goes without opening up gifts on Christmas.
WATERVILLE, ME
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy