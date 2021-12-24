Boston Man Charged With Murder Of Eric Christensen In Hyannis

HYANNIS (CBS) – A 29-year-old Boston man has been arrested in the shooting death of Eric Christensen in Hyannis earlier this month.

Justin Peckham is charged with murder and assault and battery. He was arraigned Friday morning and is being held without bail.

On December 8, police were called to a home on Oakview Terrace in Hyannis and found 50-year-old Eric Christensen unresponsive on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.