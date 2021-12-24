Basketball Academy at Morgan State canceled for a second straight year because of COVID-19

The 25th Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy, which was set for Jan. 6-8 at Morgan State, has been cancelled for a second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group

The 25th Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy, which was set for Jan. 6-8 at Morgan State, has been canceled for a second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day showcase had a 12-game slate of boys and girls games featuring teams from 14 schools in the state.

In addition to the basketball games, the academic portion of the Academy program also is canceled.

The program offers academics and cultural enrichment to student-athletes, along with parents, coaches, teachers and school administrators.