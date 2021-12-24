ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Basketball Academy at Morgan State canceled for a second straight year because of COVID-19

By Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQ240_0dVSmNXQ00
The 25th Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy, which was set for Jan. 6-8 at Morgan State, has been cancelled for a second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group

The 25th Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy, which was set for Jan. 6-8 at Morgan State, has been canceled for a second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day showcase had a 12-game slate of boys and girls games featuring teams from 14 schools in the state.

In addition to the basketball games, the academic portion of the Academy program also is canceled.

The program offers academics and cultural enrichment to student-athletes, along with parents, coaches, teachers and school administrators.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Loyola Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s home game against Loyola Maryland scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds’ program. The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland is looking for a replacement opponent. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Former Florida WR Jacob Copeland announces he will transfer to Maryland

One week after national signing day, the Maryland football team added more talent to the roster. Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland, a former four-star prospect, announced Friday on Twitter that he will transfer to Maryland. Copeland, a redshirt junior, started 11 games for the Gators this season, recording 41 catches for a team-high 642 yards and four touchdowns. After entering the transfer ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy