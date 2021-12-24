33 displaced: Christmas Eve fire damages 16 units at Waco apartment complex

Thirty-three people have been displaced after fire damaged 16 units at a Waco apartment complex on Christmas Eve.

Officials are working with the Red Cross to find those who have been displaced a temporary place to stay, according to the Waco Fire Department.

When the call came in around 11:30 a.m., the Waco Fire Department said "heavy fire" was showing at The Cove on 21st apartment complex located in the 2400 block of South 21st Street.

Most of the damage is smoke related, fire officials said.

"Most of the fire was to the exterior of the structure, but some of the smoke damage and some of the fire did make it to the interior but we were able to contain it to the exterior of the building mostly," said Keith Guillory of Waco Fire Department.

"I looked out and there was smoke everywhere and everyone just started running," resident Kore'n Moore told 25 News .

Moore said he had smelled the smoke but didn't think anything of it at first. It wasn't until a neighbor knocked on his door that he realized what was happening. He said it was a really scary moment for his family.

"I couldn't see nothing, it was all smoked out," he said. "You couldn't see nothing. I was scared. I called my mama and told her the apartment was on fire."

Moore and his mom were among the 33 people who were displaced, which he said ruined Christmas for his family but he was happy to hear there were no injuries reported.

The fire department said the two-alarm fire was under control around 12:15 p.m.



