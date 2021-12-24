ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Blu’s New Year’s Eve w/Electric Temple Live in Anniston

By Lee Evancho
 1 day ago
Friday, December 31, 2021

9:00 pm

Event by Electric Temple Blu’s Karaoke Bar Say goodbye to 2021 and Hello to 2022 with Electric Temple at Blu’s in Anniston, AL. Come hangout and enjoy an evening of music. Electric Temple and some good friends are getting together and celebrating the end of 2021. Its going to be a fun night with some really cool surprises.

For more information please contact the organizers.

A New Years Eve Celebration with The Atlanta Pops in Oxford

Friday, December 31, 2021 7:30 pm Event by Oxford Performing Arts Center Tickets: www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/a-new-years-eve-celebration-with-the-atlanta-pops Jump back in time to the Gatsby era, don your best 1920s outfit and dancing shoes and celebrate NYE with conductor Jason Altieri and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra! What better way to ring in the new year with the music of the 1920s; […]
OXFORD, AL
Anniston Hike on Coldwater Mountain New Years Eve

Friday, December 31, 2021 8:00 am Event by Anniston Outdoor Association Coldwater Mountain Bike Trail This will be about a 9-mile in and back out hike from the Coldwater Springs Trailhead to the mountain’s peak at an altitude of 1709 ft. Although this will be a mostly out and back hike, some alternate trails will be used […]
ANNISTON, AL
Oxford’s Craft and a Movie

Craft and a Movie Wednesday, December 29, 2021 10:00 am and 12:00 pm Oxford Public Library Please contact the library for more information.       For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.  Back to Home Subscribe Free Advertisement
OXFORD, AL
Santa is Coming to Jacksonville’s Redbird Coffee House and Bringing Winter Too!

Saturday, December 11, 2021  3:00 pmRedbird Coffee Santa has checked his list twice, and Jacksonville, you have been very good! Next Saturday, December 11 from 3pm until everyone has had a chance to talk to him….SANTA WILL BE AT THE REDBIRD!!! James Spann has given us inside information that another winter storm may be headed our way.And you […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Anniston, AL
Oxford Christmas Parade

December 9, 2021 6:00 pm Hosted by the OxfordFest Committee  Route to be announced at a later date.    For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.  Advertisement
OXFORD, AL
Anniston, AL
The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

