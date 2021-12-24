Blu’s New Year’s Eve w/Electric Temple Live in Anniston
Friday, December 31, 2021
9:00 pmEvent by Electric Temple Blu’s Karaoke Bar Say goodbye to 2021 and Hello to 2022 with Electric Temple at Blu’s in Anniston, AL. Come hangout and enjoy an evening of music. Electric Temple and some good friends are getting together and celebrating the end of 2021. Its going to be a fun night with some really cool surprises.
