Grand Ledge unveils their five year parks and recreation master plan

Over the next five years Grand Ledge will be working to enhance and improve their existing parks by making them more ADA accessible, adding kayak and canoe launches, and connecting some of the parks together.

“Our parks are being upgraded because that’s overwhelmingly what we heard from our citizens. We asked if they wanted new parks or to expand the parks or to leave the parks the way they were and ultimately, they chose option four that they wanted to improve the parks we already had,” said Dave Logel, the city's Parks and Recreation Committee chair.

One of the goals in the five-year plan is to connect the parks together through more river trails, walking paths and biking paths.

“So, as we connect more parks together and have a truly robust park system it allows for more play, it allows for more time together with family, and allows for more connections,” Logel said.

The five-year master plan covers the 15 parks in Grand Ledge.

Some other things on the master plan include adding drinking fountains, additional bike racks, looking into adding a dog park, improve signage at the parks, and adding historical and educational signage.

Grand Ledge resident Joel Sentors said he walks the trails in the summer and feels the parks could use some updating, especially the sidewalks and swing sets.

"It feels good to know that the town and the city is taking steps to keep things updated and nice and even add further things to it," Sentors said.

The city council approved the master plan which has now been submitted to the Department of Natural Resources for approval. Once the city gets the green light from the DNR the city can start to work on applying for grants for the proposed projects.

The improvements and additions will be paid for by grant money and partnerships.

“One of the really big things that we need in order to get this plan off the ground in order to make all of these things a reality is to continue our generous donations and our generous partnerships with people in the community," Logel said.

For a full look at the master plan click here.

