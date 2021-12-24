ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby fulfilling his potential in 3rd year

By W.G. RAMIREZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICYFm_0dVSmHF400
1 of 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maxx Crosby wasn’t popular in high school, struggled with his focus while in college at Eastern Michigan and checked himself into rehab for alcoholism after a disappointing rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, in his third year, it’s all coming together for the 24-year-old defensive end.

“I’ve been through a lot ever since I was young. I was always fighting and searching for something that wasn’t there necessarily,” Crosby told The Associated Press in an interview.

His numbers show he’s come a long way. Crosby leads the NFL with 17 quarterback knockdowns, is seventh with 25 quarterback hits, and is tied for 10th with 36 quarterback pressures.

Pro Football Focus grades Crosby as the second-best pass rusher in the league behind Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and ranks him second overall among edge rushers. He was named to his first Pro Bowl this week.

“He truly is an example of when you give with no intent to receive it comes back twofold,” Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “I think what’s most impressive about him, he just consistently gives to this team, to his group, to our unit.”

Not bad for a fourth-round draft pick who wasn’t a standout athlete as a kid in Colleyville, Texas — population roughly 27,000 — and longed for acceptance because he wasn’t, in his words, “the handsome dude.”

“I always chased that. I struggled with that as a kid,” Crosby said.

His previous struggles with mental health and alcohol abuse have helped put his recent success in perspective.

“This business is brutal,” he said. “If you get too confident, too high or too low, those are bad things. My main thing is just staying focused on a day-to-day process and continuing to build on that every week.”

Crosby acknowledged he’s taken his game to a new level, but the excitement he got the first time he sacked Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes has faded. He no longer dwells on a big play or a big game.

“I’m always trying to reach new heights and new goals,” he said.

Crosby said he’s always believed he was capable of doing great things on the field and in life. But at Eastern Michigan, he wasn’t sure how he would achieve those goals.

It was there he met the person he said has been the greatest coach he could have asked for, on and off the field — his girlfriend, Rachel Washburn.

“I had some struggles early on when I was in college, I was partying a lot, doing my thing, and I just was lost — she helped me revive my whole life,” Crosby said. “Just her mental side of things, she always was building me up. She helped me so much because I was lost. She got me through a lot. She helped me elevate a lot of ways.”

Washburn played soccer at Eastern Michigan and understood the demands placed on a Division I athlete. She helped him with his meal plans and reminded him of his long-term goals.

Eventually, in 2019 after his rookie season, she stood by him when he checked himself into rehab for alcoholism. With clarity off the field, and following a pedestrian second season, Crosby went back to work and is having a breakout year.

“My mental health is probably the highest it’s been since I’ve been alive,” he said. “Once I came to peace with my situation, I just continued to work. It all comes down to my work ethic and my peace. I’m constantly working at what I love, and that’s football and the people around me. I’m constantly working on my relationships and my craft 24/7. So that gives me peace. Right now I’m in a really good place. There’s always room for improvement. But I’m blessed. I know that.

“I always want to carry myself in high regard and just be somebody kids want to look up to and want to be like, that’s the kind of guy I am. I’m gonna do anything I can to get to the best version of myself, and as time goes and more work gets put in and more cool things start to happen — that’s just kind of how it is.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 3

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raiders De Maxx Crosby#Ap#Eastern Michigan#The Las Vegas Raiders#Pro Football Focus
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been essential to the team’s last two wins. But they may be without him for their next game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, the Vikings placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With just three days before the game, it’s unlikely that he is taken off the list in time for Sunday.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

693K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy