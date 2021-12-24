Louisiana pausing monoclonal antibody treatment due to Omicron
The State Health Department announced it is pausing administration of most monoclonal antibody treatments due to the current dominance of the Omicron variant. The decision comes as a federal decision was made that the treatment is not effective against the new strain, which now makes up an estimated 84% of Louisiana cases per LDH.
The two antibody treatments offers were studied and found to not help though who came down with the more resilient strain.
The state is receiving a shipment of a different monoclonal antibody treatment, sotrovibmab, which appears to have some effect against Omicron. So far only 228 doses have been delivered, with a steady increase in deliveries expected in the near future.
Once those shipments arrive the following hospitals will have access to the treatment:
· North Oaks Medical Center, 15790 Paul Vega MD Drive, Hammond
· Ochsner Medical Center, 1514 Jefferson Drive, New Orleans
· Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, 5000 Hennessy Blvd., Baton Rouge
· St. Francis Medical Center, 309 Jackson St., Monroe
· University Medical Center, 2000 Canal St., New Orleans
· Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, 1701 Oak Park Blvd., Lake Charles
