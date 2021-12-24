Here’s How Malls Could Change in 2022 — and What That Means for Department Stores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite a rough couple of years, the mall as we know it is far from obsolete.

While mall traffic had been on the decline even before the pandemic, recent data suggests the potential for a possible comeback .

According to a recent report from real estate brokerage firm CBRE, open-air shopping centers will be the most in-demand property type in 2022, along with single-tenant drive-thru sites. The indoor mall is also seeing gains — foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai showed that Black Friday visits to these sites increased 82.7% compared to 2020. Traffic was down compared to 2019, which Placer.ai said is partly because of the longer and spread out holiday shopping season this year.

Despite the slight uptick in recent holiday traffic, the future of the mall is changing. And it represents a shift in consumer behavior and needs.

“There’s been what I will call an evolution of malls,” Berkeley Research Group managing director Keith Jelinek told FN in an interview. “Th e overall experience has been that we have less people going to department stores.”

Department stores like Macy’s JCPenney, and Kohl’s have traditionally served as foot traffic anchors in major shopping centers, driving a consumers with broad selections of merchandise. In recent years, an emphasis on online shopping as well as a brand-driven push to DTC channels have made large department stores less desirable as shopping locations.

In 2012, BRG estimates that there were 72 different department store entities. In 2021, that number dwindled to 45 due to a bankruptcies or acquisitions. This winding down has also impacted store locations. In 2012, there were around 8,300 department store locations in the U.S. In 2020, this number was down to 6,300. And locations are projected to decline even more through 2025.

For example, Macy’s said it plans to close 10 physical stores in January as part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023.

At the same time, retailers and shareholders are picking up on a powerful e-commerce opportunity for their department stores. Saks’ parent company Hudson’s Bay Co. split the retailer’s website and stores into two separate businesses in March to lean into its superior digital capabilities. Macy’s Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus are all reportedly considering similar options.

“At the end of the day, that just comes down to shareholder value,” Jelinek said of this recent trend. “ So they need to be able to improve their return on investment to the shareholders, and that’s the primary reason they’re looking at it.”

In outlining how malls will change in the future, the retail industry veteran explained that the successful malls will be the ones that integrate experiences and entertainment into the shopping landscape.

“The mall is going to change to become not only a place where you go to shop, but it has to become more of a place of discovery , creation, and community gathering,” Jelinek said, adding that these locations will also feature multiple brand-owned stores, like a Nike or Adidas, as well as capabilities to fulfill online orders.

This change means that department stores will likely no longer mostly exist as an anchor for foot traffic in these centers. Rather, they will also take on a new role as a center for discovery. He even predicted an experience in which brands that display their products in department stores could directly ship their products to consumers. This system would eliminate excess costs, give brands more control over their connection to consumers, and allow department stores to make relationships and connections with exploring shoppers.

So while there might be fewer of them in 2022, department stores will persist. They just might not be key traffic drivers in a mall.

“The department store is still going to be a place where a customer wants to have a broad selection of product,” Jelinek said. “Th ey want to be able to go somewhere where they can touch and they can feel it and they can try something on.”

Valerie Aylward
1d ago

I haven't been to a mall in 20 years! Got better things to do! HAPPY HOLIDAYS, MERRY CHRISTMAS and a VERY HAPPY, HEALTHY, PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR EVERYONE!🎅🤶⛄🎄🦌

donna
1d ago

Malls are closing for a multitude of reasons. Rents have made it unaffordable, mall owners making it tough to do business there when the mall owners dictate everything from opening and closing times. The added on costs inflicted on renters. Gangs of kids running rough shod in these malls. Smash and grab the new thing minorities like to do. Shootings, harassment, unsafe to shop because of the gangs taking over the malls.

Sting
21h ago

Another words mall are coming to an end ' they have served there purpose ' you can thank the online sales for the closing of the malls for sure ! Plus crime is on the rise in theses particular places in the mall !

Footwear News

TJ Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods and More Retailers Opening New Stores in 2022

As 2021 winds down, some retailers are optimistic about the future of their brick-and-mortar stores. While many stores shuttered multiple locations throughout 2021, some retailers have announced ambitious store expansion plans for 2022. Discount chains, in particular, are on the upswing, with some chains announcing plans to open hundreds of new locations in the upcoming year. Digitally native brands, like Allbirds and Savage X Fenty, are also making moves to expand their physical presence in 2022 beyond e-commerce. According to Coresight Research, U.S. retailers have announced 617 stores closures for 2022. Meanwhile, retailers have announced 584 openings slated for next year. At 5,083...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Could Nordstrom Be the Next Retailer to Split Its Business in Two?

Nordstrom might be the next department store to spin off a segment of its business. The retailer has just hired consulting group AlixPartners to help it navigate a potential spin off for its Nordstrom Rack business, Bloomberg reported. The move comes as other department stores like Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Neiman Marcus reportedly consider similar splits. Macy’s Inc. is also working with AlixPartners as it considers next steps for its digital business. In a call with investors in November, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said that AlixPartners will serve as an “objective third-party firm to really pressure test all of our analysis” in regards...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Why Patagonia Is Closing Its North American Stores, Warehouse and Offices the Week After Christmas

Ever the industry contrarian, Patagonia is planning to close up shop temporarily for a quick break after the holidays. Originally announced late last month, the outdoor brand said that its stores and offices in the United States and Canada will be closed starting Dec. 25. The brand also said it will close its customer service and distribution center one day earlier on Dec. 24. The company plans to reopen its stores and facilities on Jan. 2, 2022. Patagonia also noted that while its e-commerce site will remain open for business, expect delivery delays as no orders will be shipped during the closure...
RETAIL
Street.Com

Which Retail Companies Might File Bankruptcy in 2022?

Retail bankruptcy filings could rise in 2022 after a year with a historic low number of filings that were maintained with the help of federal stimulus programs and low interest rates. Many retail companies, however, will seek to renegotiate leases and refinance debt to avoid heading for bankruptcy court, according...
RETAIL
theridgewoodblog.net

Eighty-six percent of U.S. Retailers who hire Temporary Workers for the Holiday Shopping Season are Short-staffed in 2021

Paramus NJ, Eighty-six percent of U.S. retailers who hire temporary workers for the holiday shopping season are short-staffed in 2021, according to a new survey by ResumeBuilder.com, which asked 1,250 retail store owners and managers how difficult it was to hire temporary staff amid a tight labor market. They also asked what measures they took to incentivize reluctant workers to join their teams temporarily.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
pymnts

How Retail is Turning Closed Stores Into New Opportunities

Black Friday proved to be an exceptionally dark place for some retailers this year. For some, it may prove to be their last one ever. As CNN predicted last November, stores like Sears and Kmart — once industry leaders — may soon disappear. The once thriving chain of nearly 2,500 Kmart stores, for instance, has now been whittled down to just 12 locations across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.
RETAIL
Wired

Move Over Amazon. Other Retailers Are Catching Up

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with dressing rooms closed and events canceled, I did not think much about my closet. As a travel writer, I’m used to being on the go, but my trips were all canceled and I barely got out of my pajamas. Like most people, I worked, studied, and shopped from home. Then I found out that I was a finalist for the Southern California Journalism Awards, and that the ceremony would be in person at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel. In person. Not only did I want to go, I also wanted to rock a new look.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target give some customers no-return refunds, but the practice is likely a temporary solution to a growing problem

Some retailers have found it can make more sense to let customers keep items after issuing refunds. The approach is an expensive way to solve a problem that ecommerce is making worse. Rising supply-chain costs are forcing companies to take "reverse logistics" more seriously. In traditional brick-and-mortar retail, if you...
RETAIL
Footwear News

I Shopped at the American Dream Mall a Week Before Christmas as Covid-19 Cases Surge — Here’s What Happened

The American Dream mall is finally up and running, just in time for the holidays. In addition to an ice skating rink, indoor water park, and amusement park, the shopping complex has 450 retail stores, including a 300,000-square-foot luxury shopping wing, The Avenue, which opened in September. For nearly two decades, financial and legal setbacks have delayed the opening of the $5 billion mall. The pandemic exacerbated these issues and forced the mall to close in March, upsetting plans for a grand opening that month. The mall eventually reopened in October after an almost nine-month closure. Now that the mall is finally open, American...
SHOPPING
24/7 Wall St.

This Retailer Has The Most Stores In America

Location. Location. Location. Retailers have to weigh how many stores they have compared to their total revenue. Too many stores can cause corporate losses. Too few mean a retailer may miss out on sales in the geographic areas where it is not located. And, the number of locations a retailer can afford, successfully, over time, […]
RETAIL
Footwear News

These Are 6 Retail Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Market Watchers

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...
RETAIL
wealthmanagement.com

Malls Ditch Shopping to Fill Wasteland of Vacant Retail Stores

(Bloomberg)—Imagine 16 deserted Mall of Americas. That’s how much space battered mall owners need to fill heading into 2022, more than 90 million square feet. It’s no easy task, with dozens of retail chains already cutting back or shutting down, and it won’t get any better if the newest pandemic wave scares off shoppers.
RETAIL
MLive

Macy’s to close several U.S. stores in 2022

Macy’s will shutter a number of its stores throughout the United States next year. The department store chain announced plans to permanently close 10 stores in January, according to CNBC. Exact locations have yet to be announced. There are currently 24 Macy’s stores in New Jersey and over 700 locations...
BUSINESS
