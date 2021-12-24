ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Police Searching For Suspect In Deadly Hit-And-Run

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect that struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Thursday night. The collision occurred around 6:55 p.m. around West 2nd and Broom Streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLuDF_0dVSmA3z00

Police say the 36-year-old man was crossing West 2nd and Broom Streets when he was struck by a black Dodge Magnum that was traveling west on West 2nd Street.

The vehicle then fled the scene. The man was transported to the hospital, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The black Dodge Magnum sustained damage to the passenger side headlight and is missing the lower portion of the front bumper, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Master Corporal Tavis Miller with the WPD Special Operations Division/Traffic Unit at (302)-571-4416 or tavis.miller@cj.state.de.us.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves 1 In Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Yewdall Street. The department said the victim was shot once in the head by an unknown suspect. Police took him to the hospital, where he is in critical conditon. There have been no arrests, but there was a weapon recovered at the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

31-Year-Old Shot 8 Times In Deadly Fairhill Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — A 31-year-old is dead after being shot eight times in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened at 100 West Gurney Street around 2:57 p.m. Saturday. According to the department, the man was hit eight times by gunfire in the head, chest, and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Shootings In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating two shootings in Kensington on Friday. Officers tell Eyewitness News just before 3 a.m., a fistfight turned into a gunfight.  Police say a 23-year-old man was shot twice in his torso, twice in his back, and once in his abdomen on East Clearfield and C Streets. He is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. Officers say they do have a suspect in that shooting.  Just a couple blocks down, another man was shot on the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue, right off East Indiana Avenue. He was shot once in the abdomen, once in his right leg, and twice in his left leg and listed in critical condition at Temple Hospital.  No word yet on a suspect in that shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Find Multiple Guns Inside SUV While Investigating Shooting That Injured Teen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police officers investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old found several guns inside an SUV early Thursday morning, resulting in one person being taken into custody. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the Logan neighborhood. The teenaged victim was in the 4900 block of North 11th Street, talking to his father and brother, when a vehicle drove by and shot him in the foot, the department said. This happened around 8:13 p.m. About three hours later, officers in the Harrowgate section of the city noticed an SUV that may have been involved in that shooting. When police pulled the vehicle over in the 3500 block of I Street, multiple people ran out of the SUV. There were multiple guns found inside the vehicle. Police took one person into custody. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspects In Pharmacy Robbery Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police pursuit that started in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood ended in Port Richmond with two robbery suspects under arrest, according to Philadelphia police. Chopper3 was over the 3100 block of Janney Street, where the pursuit ended around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the two suspects robbed a pharmacy, stealing a large amount of narcotics. At first police tried to pull over the car, with no luck, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. “The driver refused and started speeding away, going through red lights and stop signs,” Small said. “The officers notified radio to notify our aviation unit, our helicopter, and within minutes, the helicopter was overhead.” Investigators found a large bag of narcotics in the car, worth around $5,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Struck By Stray Bullet In West Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet and left critically injured in a West Philadelphia shooting on Thursday night, police say. Chopper 3 was over the scene around 9:30 p.m. on North 62nd Street, which is right off Vine Street. Officers tell Eyewitness News the man was in his house with his girlfriend when someone started firing outside.  A bullet flew through a window and wall, hitting the man. “We’re told by his girlfriend that they were sitting on their bed, in the bedroom, where they both live watching television, when a bullet came through their wall, striking this victim in his back,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot Multiple Times In Fairhill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section on Friday morning, police say. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 7:30 a.m. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition. No arrest was made and no weapons were recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dodge
CBS Philly

Suspect Arrested After North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 42-year-old man was shot once in the chest in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. on the  2100 block of Glenwood Avenue. Police say the man was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical but stable condition. An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arrests Made In Jenkintown Road Rage Assault After Hundreds Of Tips Poured In: ‘It Was Good Video Along With Good Detective Work’

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Jenkintown arrested two people Wednesday in connection to a brutal assault and a road rage incident from last week. One of the suspects goes by the nickname “Bad News.” Video of the assault is hard to watch, but police say it ultimately helped officers track down the two suspects. “This was a horrific attack,” one man said. Jenkintown police have identified two suspects as 37-year-old Charles Woodson and 25-year-old September Wingfield. Both are from the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia. Cellphone video from last Thursday shows the two dragging a woman out of her car on Old York Road...
JENKINTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Overnight Shootings In North Philadelphia Leave 2 Men Dead, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two overnight shootings that left two men dead. These happened in the North Philadelphia area half an hour apart Tuesday night. According to the department, a man was shot in the head around 11 p.m. along North Front Street in the Feltonville section. Officers found the victim in the drivers seat of a parked car. Police are checking several surveillance cameras from businesses in the area. About a half hour later, a 32-year-old man was killed in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood. Police said he was shot multiple times in his chest and torso. The victim was found lying on the sidewalk along Rosalie Street. Investigators said cameras in the area show two suspects wearing dark clothing, getting out of a dark colored SUV, before shooting the victim. No arrests have been made in either shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Philly

Parents Of 19-Year-Old Facing Federal Charges For Allegedly Carjacking US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon spoke out Thursday just one day after she was carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia’s FDR Park. Eyewitness News on Thursday night spoke with the parents of Josiah Brown, the 19-year-old man who’s now facing federal charges in the crime. His father expressed his sympathies to the congressmember over what happened. He says he isn’t making any excuses, but he’s having a hard time getting in touch with his son. “Two people got out of the car and approached us with guns, and one of them said give me the keys,” Scanlon said. For the first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer, Tom Morrow, Returns Home After Being Shot Responding To Kensington Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is out of the hospital Wednesday night, recuperating after a violent confrontation in Kensington. He was shot twice Tuesday night while pursuing a robbery suspect. The officer is now home recovering from his gunshot wounds. Even after a citizen and officer were shot by the robbery suspect, Mayor Jim Kenney Wednesday pointed out that none of the responding officers used their guns.  Philadelphia police identified the officer as Tom Morrow. He left Temple University hospital Wednesday afternoon supported by his fellow officers. “The officers’ actions were just amazing under the situation,” Benjamin Naish, deputy of commissioner...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 West Chester Firefighters Treated For Minor Injuries After Battling Flames At Off-Campus Apartments

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Three West Chester firefighters were treated for minor injuries after fighting flames at an apartment complex near West Chester University early Thursday morning. Chester County officials said the fire started around 4:16 a.m. in the 700 block of South Franklin Street. Eyewitness video showed the flames shooting through the roof of the University Court Apartments. The fire was contained around 5:45 a.m. There were no civilian injuries reported. The cause is under investigation.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Back Of Head, Killed In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the back of the head and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred on the 3000 block of Ruth Street around 1:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by a medic at 1:40 p.m., according to police. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man, 4 Teens In Custody After US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon’s Carjacked Vehicle Recovered In Delaware, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware State Police have recovered the SUV belonging to U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in Newark after the congressmember was carjacked at gunpoint in South Philly on Wednesday. Five suspects are in custody, one of them 19-years-old and the rest under the age of 16. According to Delaware State Police, the four juvenile suspects were charged Thursday. Josiah Brown, 19, will be formally charged by federal authorities. A 15-year-old male was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,500, resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal mischief. The remaining juveniles – ages 13, 14 and 16 – each face a...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsauken Police Searching For Driver Involved In Deadly Hit-And-Run

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden County are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Pennsauken police say the victim died early Tuesday morning from that hit-and-run. It happened on busy Westfield Avenue, one of Pennsauken’s main drags. On Tuesday night, police are still searching for the driver. “It’s heartbreaking,” said Jay Webb, who owns Variety Liquidation and heard the crash. A photo from a security camera captured a minivan traveling along Westfield Avenue near Cove Road in Pennsauken last Friday evening before the driver slammed into a woman trying to cross the road. “I immediately heard another person in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey Attorney General’s Office Releases Identities Of Officer, Victim In Vineland Police-Involved Shooting

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday released the identity of the officer and victim in a police-involved shooting that occurred in Vineland, New Jersey last week. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez of Millville. The officer is Sgt. Louis Plantania of the Vineland Police Department. Officials say the Vineland Police Department was dispatched to the area of West Park Drive due to an individual operating a construction backhoe in an erratic manner.  Police later encountered Gonzalez operating the backhoe and tried to get him to stop for 30 minutes. During this time, Gonzalez damaged several residences and vehicles, including two police cars, an ambulance, and an occupied civilian vehicle, according to officials. As police tried to stop Gonzalez, Plantania fired his weapon and struck Gonzalez, officials say. Medical personnel attempted to help Gonzalez, but he was pronounced dead shortly after on the scene.  Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. They were treated and released.  Last weekend, CBS3 spoke to a Vineland resident who got their car got rammed by the backhoe. The investigation is ongoing and there’s no further information to be released at this time, according to officials.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Philly Truce Begins Their Holiday Stand Down Campaign Through End Of Year: ‘No Shooting, No Killing’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia marks a record year in gun-related violence, one group is working to make this holiday a safer one for some of the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods. Volunteers from Philly Truce were out for Thanksgiving in West Philadelphia. Now, they’re back for Christmas and have expanded to six neighborhoods, determined to make this a peaceful holiday. “Today is Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. We’re declaring a holiday stand down from now until the end of the year,” said Mazzie Casher, the co-founder of Philly Truce App. With that, Philly Truce’s holiday stand down began at 12 p.m. Friday. Neighbors, community...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy