ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Should I stay or should I go? People agonize over holiday travel plans

Janesville Gazette
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES — As the omicron variant surged, Tira Palmquist agonized about her trip to Ohio. The Irvine resident is vaccinated and boosted. But she has a preexisting condition that increases her risk of severe COVID-19. She couldn’t shake a nagging feeling that perhaps she shouldn’t...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

TSA projects two busiest travel days during the Christmas holiday, issue warnings

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is warning passengers to be wary of the busiest days at airports during the holiday travel surge next week. Airports are expecting to see the most passengers on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 3, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein warned on Twitter. "Arrive early, wear...
TRAVEL
WGN Radio

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
deseret.com

Holiday travel: What to expect

After the Thanksgiving holidays, the looming threat of the omicron variant settled in. But Christmas isn’t canceled or slowing down, as close to 109.5 million people will hit the road for the break. This 34% increase in travel from last year is indicative that travel is returning to pre-pandemic...
TRAVEL
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
MedicalXpress

Which COVID-19 test should I take before the holidays?

This holiday season has collided with a surge in COVID-19 cases. Many people have added another task to their travel and party planning to-do lists: Get tested. As millions of people travel and join holiday and New Year celebrations, the contagious coronavirus may spread among loved ones gathering from near and far. And, the thinking goes, determining if anyone is bringing an unwanted guest (in this case, the virus) could help stop that chain of transmission. Receiving test results before events or travel can enable people to adapt their plans in order to prevent the virus from joining the festivities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#San Francisco#Irvine#N95#Americans#Austrian
CBS Baltimore

Travelers Find BWI Less Than Busy On Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flying to see family for the holidays this year? You might be met with delays and cancellations. Delta and United were among the airlines that canceled hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, citing staffing shortages due in part to COVID-19 infections. But you wouldn’t know that based on how flights fared Friday out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Of the four Delta flights departing from Baltimore on Christmas Eve, only one was delayed. The rest left on time. Both United Airlines flights, meanwhile, departed from BWI as scheduled. There were minimal disruptions to other airlines’ service at BWI. So, instead of finding long lines at ticketing and security checkpoints, passengers reported a less-than-crowded airport Friday. “I’ve been here many times,” Yolando Henley-Perry of Maryland said. “It almost seems sweatless–no trouble.” The Transportation Security Administration screened 2,187,792 passengers at checkpoints nationwide Thursday, typically the busiest travel day before Christmas. For perspective, that’s 364,402 fewer people than what TSA saw before the onset of the pandemic in 2019. The agency didn’t expect to have updated figures for Friday’s activity until Saturday morning. As a reminder, TSA recommends arriving at the airport two hours before your departure time, packing a mask and checking your flight status ahead of time.
BALTIMORE, MD
arcamax.com

Q&A: Should I change my holiday plans because of COVID-19 surge, omicron? What experts say

With Omicron rapidly spreading and its implications unclear, how should people approach the coming holiday season? Should plans be altered?. Some experts think it would be prudent to make some adjustments, although many health experts this year are also emphasizing the importance of seeing family and friends after many people spent the last winter holiday season following stay-at-home orders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS Denver

Christmas Eve Travelers Making The Best Of The Holiday After Hundreds Of Flights Canceled

DENVER (CBS4)- Slow but steady was the pace at Denver International Airport on Friday as people left for trips and picked up loved ones before the holiday. Everyone was busy except one Fort Collins woman named Kelsey. She had time to sit and enjoy her coffee. (credit: CBS) “I was actually checking in for my flight and I realized that I couldn’t check-in,” she said. She is flying United Airlines and her flight to Chicago to see her family was canceled. United and Delta Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with just hours’ notice before many were expecting...
DENVER, CO
AOL Corp

Holiday travel is going to 'feel a lot more like 2019 crowds,' economist says

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the U.S. ahead of the holidays, but experts still expect big crowds hitting airports to visit loved ones despite new fears of contagion. AAA estimated last week that 6.4 million Americans would hit the skies between Dec. 23 and Jan 2.,...
TRAVEL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy