Vishay Honored by BISinfotech With Two 2021 BETA Awards

WEST READING, PA — Customers Bank reports that it experienced exponential growth over the last two years as a result of participating in approximately 347,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans with an aggregate value of $10 billion and the launch of its blockchain-based real-time payments platform for cryptocurrency and digital asset institutions that drove $1.5 billion in deposits. As a result of these products and the increased growth, Customers Bank states that it has expanded beyond its northeast geographic footprint to service clients across the nation. As a result, the executive leadership undertook a complete rebranding to reposition the bank as a fintech-forward-focused banking institution that provides commercial and consumer clients the stability, regulatory and trust inherent in working with an established bank. The rebranding encapsulates the new vision, mission, tagline, logo, website and more.
