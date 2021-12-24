ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Vishay Honored by BISinfotech With Two 2021 BETA Awards

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced that it was recently honored by BISinfotech, an Indian electronics and technology magazine, with two 2021 BIS Excellence and Technovation Awards (BETA). The annual BETA Awards recognize winners in two categories: Excellence and Technovation. The Excellence category honors electronics...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Carpenter Technology Announces Press Outage at Reading Facility

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) (the “Company”) announced an unplanned outage this week of its 4500-ton press at its Reading, PA facility due to a mechanical failure. The press is a piece of highly specialized equipment that is critical to producing materials for Aerospace and select other end-market applications. With the majority of the necessary spare parts already on-hand, the repairs are currently expected to take 45 to 60 days to complete. In addition, certain planned maintenance activities for the balance of the year have been pulled forward to be performed during this outage. These activities are expected to eliminate 14 days of planned maintenance downtime for the press for the balance of the current fiscal year.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Malvern, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that it will report its fourth quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Earnings materials, including fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Value Group Direct Announces Managing Director Linda Brignola Will Retire at the End of 2021

PAOLI, PA — Value Group Direct, LLC announced Linda Brignola, Managing Director, will retire at the end of 2021. Linda’s career in direct response marketing spans almost five decades across both the client and agency side of the business. Linda is a founding Partner of VGD where she has helped grow its clients’ businesses for the past 11 years. The team at VGD will miss Linda, but her retirement is certainly deserved after her years of service to VGD and its clients.
PAOLI, PA
MyChesCo

Ocugen, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) this week announced the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Ocugen approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 6,750 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 1,150 shares of common stock to one newly hired team member.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

Navient Adopts Short-term Shareholder Rights Plan with 20% Trigger

WILMINGTON, DE — The Board of Directors of Navient Corporation (Nasdaq: NAVI) this week adopted a shareholder rights plan and declared a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding share of Navient common stock. The Rights Plan is designed to protect shareholder interests by reducing the likelihood that any person or group would gain control of Navient through the open-market accumulation of the Company’s shares without appropriately compensating Navient’s shareholders for control. In adopting the Rights Plan, the Board noted, in particular, the recent stock activity and the accumulation of a substantial economic position in the Company by entities associated with Sherborne Investors Management LP.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics Industry#Bis#Vsh#Bisinfotech#Indian#Bis Excellence#Technovation Awards#Passive Components#Emi Rfi
MyChesCo

Amplity Health Acquires Market Access Firm Middleton Access

LANGHORNE, PA — Amplity Health announced its recent acquisition of Middleton Access, a Market Access consulting firm with a leading position in Federal Access. With deep and proven expertise to maximize coverage and adoption of pharmaceuticals, Middleton Access will further Amplity Health’s strategic vision as a science-led and patient-focused medical and commercialization partner to pharmaceutical and biotech firms. Going forward, Principal of Middleton Access, Cheryl Nagowski, will lead Amplity’s Market Access business unit.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

AscellaHealth Forges Strategic Alliance with Optime Care

BERWYN, PA — AscellaHealth announced recently its strategic alliance with Optime Care to further enhance its ability to become a leader in Specialty Pharmacy (SP) services and establish a strong trajectory for growth. AscellaHealth’s comprehensive suite of services provides solutions for all industry segments, with support for payers to achieve cost-effective access and Life Sciences services including pre-commercialization and outsourced market access capabilities, wholesale, distribution and third-party logistics services, SP limited distribution drug (LLD) fulfillment with national reach and high-touch patient capabilities, and patient support/Hub services for Life Sciences.
BERWYN, PA
MyChesCo

AmerisourceBergen Debuts RFID Tagging Service

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — AmerisourceBergen announced it recently launched its RFID Tagging Service. Through this service, pharmacy customers nationwide can now choose to purchase product from AB that comes with radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags applied. These tags adhere to universal standards set by the RAIN Alliance and can be read and managed by any RAIN RFID technology system capable of reading RFID tags, including commonly utilized kit and tray management solutions. This technology-agnostic tagging service is enabled through an open-source model that freely discloses the tag decoding information to any interested technology provider.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
MyChesCo

Eggland’s Best CEO Charlie Lanktree Announces Retirement

MALVERN, PA — Eggland’s Best announced that CEO Charlie Lanktree plans to retire after having served the company for 32 years. As part of the final steps of a successful transition plan put in place several years ago, Kurt Misialek will be adding CEO to his current role as President of Eggland’s Best, effective January 1, 2022.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

The RBB Fund Completes the Motley Fool Mutual Fund to ETF Conversions

CHADDS FORD, PA — The RBB Fund, Inc announced the recent completion of the Mutual Fund to ETF conversions for two funds advised by Motley Fool Asset Management: The MFAM Global Opportunities Fund (Tickers: FOOLX/FOIIX) converted into the Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (Ticker: TMFG) and the MFAM Mid-Cap Growth Fund (Tickers: TMFGX/FOGIX) converted into the Motley Fool Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Ticker: TMFM), at the close of business on December 10, 2021. Together, the funds represent about 1 billion dollars in assets under management, with both funds being housed with The RBB Fund, Inc., whose turn-key service platform allows managers to focus on managing the Funds’ investments.
MARKETS
MyChesCo

Unisys Acquires CompuGain

BLUE BELL, PA — Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced it recently acquired leading cloud solutions provider CompuGain™ for $87.3 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis. CompuGain’s capabilities in application modernization, cloud-native agile application development and cloud and hybrid cloud data management, including its designation as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, will deepen Unisys’ cloud offerings. The company brings more than 400 engineers, cloud solution architects and developers.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

John Jakovcic Promoted to Chief Technology Officer of MedRisk

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — MedRisk announced it recently promoted John Jakovcic to Chief Technology Officer. He oversees the development and dissemination of technology for customers, partners, and providers to enhance and increase MedRisk’s business. Responsibilities include managing the company’s enterprise development, information technology, cybersecurity, and client solutions teams.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MyChesCo

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, PA — Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) reported that its board of directors recently declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Customers Bank Rebrands Signaling Future Opportunities

WEST READING, PA — Customers Bank reports that it experienced exponential growth over the last two years as a result of participating in approximately 347,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans with an aggregate value of $10 billion and the launch of its blockchain-based real-time payments platform for cryptocurrency and digital asset institutions that drove $1.5 billion in deposits. As a result of these products and the increased growth, Customers Bank states that it has expanded beyond its northeast geographic footprint to service clients across the nation. As a result, the executive leadership undertook a complete rebranding to reposition the bank as a fintech-forward-focused banking institution that provides commercial and consumer clients the stability, regulatory and trust inherent in working with an established bank. The rebranding encapsulates the new vision, mission, tagline, logo, website and more.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy