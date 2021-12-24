ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Hospitalized in Pt. Loma DUI Crash

By Debbie L. Sklar
 1 day ago
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Two people were recuperating with major injuries in a hospital Friday after a solo-vehicle crash last night involving an intoxicated driver.

The crash occurred at 9:43 p.m. Thursday in the Roseville/Fleetwood neighborhood, said SDPD officer Robert Heims.

“A 73-year-old man and his 80-year-old female passenger were westbound on 3100 Nimitz Blvd. in a black Honda accord,” Heims said. “The Honda struck the raised median and a light standard, then overturned.”

The unidentified driver and passenger were transported to a hospital.

“The driver was arrested for DUI,” Heims said. “The passenger suffered several broken ribs and other injuries.”

San Diego Police Traffic Division was continuing an investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

Poway Woman Killed in Solo Car Crash on State Route 67 Identified

Authorities Wednesday released the name of an 84-year old motorist who was killed in a solo car crash earlier this month on a rural roadway near Iron Mountain. Angeline Galanti lost control of the 2006 Toyota Corolla she was driving while heading south in the 14500 block of state Route 67 in Poway about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
POWAY, CA
SDG&E: Power Out in Mira Mesa Area

Thirteen customers were without power Saturday in the Sorrento, Mira Mesa and Scripps Ranch areas. The outages began at 3:11 a.m. Saturday, and San Diego Gas & Electric officials estimated that power would be restored by 6 p.m. The cause of the outage was being investigated. –City News Service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
