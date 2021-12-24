Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Clears COVID protocols

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring at their biggest game of the season. They will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in a pivotal matchup. Pittsburgh is 7-6-1 on the season, a half game behind the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers tie earlier...
Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
In a league known for parity, it's not often you see a team earn the No. 1 overall playoff seed in consecutive seasons and it's even rarer to see it happen in both the AFC and NFC at the same time, but that's exactly what could happen this year if both the Packers and the Chiefs end up earning the No. 1 overall seed in their respective conferences.
Robbie Roper, a Georgia high school quarterback who was being recruited by multiple colleges, died from surgery complications on Wednesday. He was 18. The Roper family made the announcement on his social media page:. "Hey guys, it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just...
COVID-19 has whittled the New Orleans quarterback room to just one player headed into Monday's game against Miami. Could the Saints look to one of their former players to provide extra insurance at the position?
The Kansas City Chiefs made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 16 game. Chiefs activated TE Travis Kelce, OT Lucas Niang, WR Tyreek Hill, and LB Nick Bolton from the COVID-19 list. Chief elevated DB Dicaprio Bootle, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, CB Josh Jackson, and P Johnny Townsend...
There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Christmas night, but the game didn’t end without controversy. Former Packers’ star Desmond Howard ripped the officiating after the game, after officials appeared to miss a pretty clear-cut pass interference call. He tweeted, “What a horrible no call...
For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
Jimmy Graham is coming back to Seattle, this time with the Chicago Bears. You remember him. Barely. Graham was a year and a half removed from being named All-Pro as a dynamic tight end for the New Orleans Saints, a match-up nightmare for defenses, when the Seahawks traded for him. That was before the 2015 season.
If the Cleveland Browns want to find a replacement for quarterback Baker Mayfield, these three names are worth keeping an eye on. The Cleveland Browns used the first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The hope was that he would be the long-term answer at the position for the foreseeable future. It sure did look promising in his rookie season, when he started in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.
Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues. Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.
The Chicago Bears are coming off a frustrating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, which eliminated Chicago from postseason contention. Now, their attention shifts to Week 16, where they’ll battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. But before that, the Bears announced some roster moves, which included some good news on the COVID-19 front.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is still nursing a foot injury, but he is now in line to feature in the Week 16 matchup against the Washington Football Team. Although he was not a full participant in practice this week, Pollard was not given any injury designation and thus will play in the upcoming NFC East rematch with Washington.
For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
A former Tiger was snubbed from making his first career Pro Bowl and Clemson and Falcons fans alike were up in arms about the news. A.J. Terell has statistically been one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL (...)
Comments / 0