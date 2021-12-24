Buccaneers' Richard Sherman: Questionable Week 16

Head coach Bruce Arians said Evans (hamstring) won't play Sunday in Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Evans wasn't able to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday after straining his hamstring in the Buccaneers' shutout loss to the Saints in Week 15, so his absence for the upcoming weekend comes as little surprise. With Evans sidelined and Chris Godwin (knee) shut down for the season, Antonio Brown (ankle) -- if cleared to play following a 10-week absence for injury and suspension -- will be locked in as the Bucs' clear No. 1 receiver, while both Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller should have regular roles in three-wideout sets and enjoy bumps in both snaps and targets. Tampa Bay also could deploy more frequent two-tight end sets featuring a combination of Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO