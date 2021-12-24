ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Questionable for Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Dean (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
omahanews.net

Updates: JPP Doubtful, Dean and Sherman Questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season Jason Pierre-Paul. Height: 6-5 Weight: 275 lbs College: South Florida. Dec 24 Updates. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul appears likely to miss game action due to a shoulder injury for the second time...
NFL
thespun.com

Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley officially questionable for Sunday

The Ravens haven’t had Lamar Jackson at practice the past two weeks. They didn’t have backup Tyler Huntley on Friday. Jackson continues to rehab his ankle injury, and Huntley sat out Friday’s session with an illness. The Ravens listed both of their top two quarterbacks as questionable.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings replace Kirk Cousins as three quarterbacks go in Round 1

For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
NFL
FanSided

3 Baker Mayfield replacements Browns should already be targeting

If the Cleveland Browns want to find a replacement for quarterback Baker Mayfield, these three names are worth keeping an eye on. The Cleveland Browns used the first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The hope was that he would be the long-term answer at the position for the foreseeable future. It sure did look promising in his rookie season, when he started in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy