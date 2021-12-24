Buccaneers' Jamel Dean: Questionable for Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season Jason Pierre-Paul. Height: 6-5 Weight: 275 lbs College: South Florida. Dec 24 Updates. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul appears likely to miss game action due to a shoulder injury for the second time...
Former Illinois and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday shortly after being taken into custody by authorities in Alabama. A husband and father of two, Foster was 31 years old. An official at the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office would not comment on...
The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring at their biggest game of the season. They will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in a pivotal matchup. Pittsburgh is 7-6-1 on the season, a half game behind the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers tie earlier...
Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
Robbie Roper, a Georgia high school quarterback who was being recruited by multiple colleges, died from surgery complications on Wednesday. He was 18. The Roper family made the announcement on his social media page:. "Hey guys, it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just...
The Ravens haven’t had Lamar Jackson at practice the past two weeks. They didn’t have backup Tyler Huntley on Friday. Jackson continues to rehab his ankle injury, and Huntley sat out Friday’s session with an illness. The Ravens listed both of their top two quarterbacks as questionable.
In a league known for parity, it's not often you see a team earn the No. 1 overall playoff seed in consecutive seasons and it's even rarer to see it happen in both the AFC and NFC at the same time, but that's exactly what could happen this year if both the Packers and the Chiefs end up earning the No. 1 overall seed in their respective conferences.
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Christmas night, but the game didn’t end without controversy. Former Packers’ star Desmond Howard ripped the officiating after the game, after officials appeared to miss a pretty clear-cut pass interference call. He tweeted, “What a horrible no call...
There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
The Baltimore Ravens lost quarterback Tyler Huntley to the COVID-19 reserve list the day before kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals. With starter Lamar Jackson already battling injury, the Ravens face an uphill battle against their AFC North rival. If Jackson (ankle) is unable to go after missing practice all week,...
Jimmy Graham is coming back to Seattle, this time with the Chicago Bears. You remember him. Barely. Graham was a year and a half removed from being named All-Pro as a dynamic tight end for the New Orleans Saints, a match-up nightmare for defenses, when the Seahawks traded for him. That was before the 2015 season.
The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts face one another in Week 16 Christmas night at State Farm Stadium on national television. The Cardinals, who have lost two games in a row, can clinch a playoff berth with a win. They have been in that scenario each of the last two weeks.
If the Cleveland Browns want to find a replacement for quarterback Baker Mayfield, these three names are worth keeping an eye on. The Cleveland Browns used the first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The hope was that he would be the long-term answer at the position for the foreseeable future. It sure did look promising in his rookie season, when he started in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.
The Chicago Bears are coming off a frustrating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, which eliminated Chicago from postseason contention. Now, their attention shifts to Week 16, where they’ll battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. But before that, the Bears announced some roster moves, which included some good news on the COVID-19 front.
