Eastern Michigan women's basketball: Next game postponed, another MAC game moved back

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago
The Eastern Michigan women's basketball team has had its schedule impacted yet again this season.

The Eagles' Mid-American Conference opener against Bowling Green has been postponed, though it may be rescheduled, the league announced on Friday. EMU (3-4) had two games postponed last week: Dec. 18 vs. IUPUI and Wednesday's game against Michigan.

Also, the league has pushed back its Jan. 1 game at Ohio to Jan. 2 in Athens, Ohio. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The MAC also altered its COVID-19 scheduling policy, noting that if a game, that is rescheduled, can't be played, it will be ruled a no contest.

The Eagles had six games postponed last season due to COVID-19 issues. The school did not give a reason for the latest stoppage in play.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

